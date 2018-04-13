Highly touted Memphis Cordova High School guard Tyler Harris announced Friday that he's staying home as he chose the University of Memphis over Baylor.
The 5-9 Harris recently won the Tennessee Class AAA Mr. Basketball Award after averaging more than 30 points per game as a senior. Harris has starred for Cordova for the last three years, averaging 21.1 points and 2.9 assists as a sophomore and 24.2 points and 3.2 assists as a junior.
Baylor hoped to add Harris to its 2018 class after signing 6-10 center Flo Thamba from Mountain Mission School in Grundy, Virginia, and 6-9 center Ibby Ali from Maumelle, Arkansas, during the NCAA spring signing period this week.
Last November, Baylor signed forward Matthew Mayer from Austin Westlake and guard Darius Allen from Palm Beach (Florida) State College.