Former Baylor forward Nuni Omot will play for the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Summer League.
Omot went undrafted Thursday night but hopes to make the NBA as a free agent. The 6-9 Omot averaged 9.9 points and shot 43.3 percent for the Bears as a senior.
The Warriors will open Summer League play July 2 against the Miami Heat at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.
Ashcraft signs with Pirates
Former Robinson pitcher Brandon Ashcraft signed a contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday.
Ashcraft was taken in the second round as the 51st overall pick in the major league draft after going 11-1 with 103 strikeouts in 70.1 innings as a senior at Robinson.
Ashcraft had signed with Baylor last November but decided to forgo his college baseball career after he was drafted by the Pirates. He was selected as the Tribune-Herald’s Super Centex player of the year for the second straight year.
Baylor football picks up two more commitments
Baylor continued its recruiting hot streak as it picked up verbal commitments on Friday night from two Odessa Permian players, including linebacker-defensive end Matt Jones and offensive lineman Landon Peterson.
The 6-3, 227-pound Jones is a three-star recruit who picked the Bears over Texas Tech, Illinois, Nevada, Southern Illinois and Texas State.
The 6-6, 265-pound Peterson is also a three-star recruit who chose Baylor over Colorado, Illinois, Washington State and many other schools.
Baylor now has 12 commitments in the 2019 class and seven in the last week. Baylor has focused on adding defensive recruits in this class with eight of the 12 potentially playing on that side of the ball.
Three commitments have come from West Texas in the last two days after Amarillo Tascosa athlete Brandon White committed on Thursday night.