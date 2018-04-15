Davion Mitchell has studied point guards like Pierre Jackson and Manu Lecomte who transferred to Baylor, and sees a lot of similar traits in himself.
After playing one season at Auburn, Mitchell decided to transfer to Baylor coach Scott Drew’s program after a visit over the weekend. Under NCAA transfer rules, the 6-1, 200-pound Mitchell will have to redshirt during the 2018-19 season but will then have three years of eligibility remaining.
“I’ve looked at their past guards and the way they play, and it made me feel like I’ll fit in,” Mitchell said. “I’m explosive and I’m as fast as Pierre Jackson – well maybe close to it anyway.”
Mitchell played in all 34 games for Auburn in 2017-18, coming off the bench for a team that reached the second round of the NCAA tournament with a 26-8 record. He played 17.1 minutes per game and averaged 3.7 points, 1.9 assists and 1.1 rebounds. He shot 42.9 percent from the field and 67.7 percent from the free throw line.
“I left Auburn because I didn’t fit into their system,” Mitchell said. “They have a great coaching staff, but they don’t play as fast, so I was looking for a program that was more up tempo.”
Mitchell believes he brings a variety of skills to the table and can beat defenses in numerous ways whether it’s shooting, penetrating or dishing the ball to teammates. He can also be a lockdown defender.
“I can find the open hole and I can break the defense down,” Mitchell said. “I can make shots and I like guarding the other team’s best player. It’s going to be tough sitting out a year but I know Baylor’s player development is great. Their coaches make players better.”
During his weekend visit to Baylor, Mitchell felt like coach Scott Drew and his staff created a family atmosphere and made him feel welcome. Baylor will be losing three guards – seniors Jake Lindsey and King McClure and Yale graduate transfer Makai Mason – after the 2018-19 season, so Mitchell should have a good opportunity to play a great deal after his redshirt season.
“I love it and my family loves it,” Mitchell said. “The coaching staff has been on me real hard. I’m looking forward to getting better like the other transfers they’ve had.”
Mitchell was a four-star recruit out of Liberty County High School in Hinesville, Ga., where he ranked 45th nationally by Scout and 55th by Rivals in the 2017 recruiting class. He averaged 23.8 points and 5.2 assists as a senior after averaging 24.2 points and 7.1 assists as a junior to lead Liberty County to the Class 4A state championship.