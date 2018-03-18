Baylor saw its whole season summed up in one crushing moment when Quinndary Weatherspoon’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer hit the front of the rim, took a high bounce and fell through the net to give Mississippi State a stunning 78-77 win.
The Bears had rallied from a 20-point first-half deficit to the brink of a second-round NIT win, only to see their hopes die in cruel fashion Sunday afternoon at the Ferrell Center.
It was a fitting final chapter for the story they’ve written all season: The Bears have repeatedly rallied from huge deficits but haven’t finished games. They ended the year with a 19-15 record, breaking a school-record string of six 20-win seasons.
“It’s been a tough year from the standpoint that you win 19 and you lose 15, so it’s hard to get momentum,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “The losses take it out of you. You win one, lose one, win one, lose one. It wears on you. We would have loved to have gone to New York and finish on a bang for the seniors, and we weren’t able to do that.”
Making their third trip to the NIT under Drew, the loss marked the first time the Bears didn’t reach the championship game at Madison Square Garden. They lost to Penn State in the 2009 championship before beating Iowa for the 2013 title.
The four Baylor seniors — guards Manu Lecomte and Nuni Omot, center Jo Lual-Acuil and forward Terry Maston — took the loss especially hard. All four played on Baylor’s NCAA tournament Sweet 16 team last season and hoped to win the NIT title this year after barely missing the Big Dance.
“It’s real hard, especially to lose the season like that,” Maston said. “It hit home a little bit in the locker room. Once I took off the jersey, I was like, ‘Man, four years.’ It went by really fast, but I had a lot of great memories. I grew a lot as a person, mentally and physically. And I just thank God for the opportunity I had here at Baylor.”
The Bears took a 77-75 lead when Lecomte finished off a drive by hitting a bank shot with six seconds remaining. But Mississippi State point guard Lamar Peters hurried down court and passed the ball to Weatherspoon, who shot a 3-pointer to the right of the top of the arc.
After his shot hit the front of the rim, the ball suspended in air before falling through the net at the buzzer. His game-winning shot sent the Bulldogs (24-11) into a wild celebration.
“I credit Lamar Peters just for driving in and drawing two defenders and kicking it back out to me to have an open look,” Weatherspoon said. “I shot it with confidence and it ended up falling. I thought I got a good shot, but I thought it was hard, honestly. It was short and I was able to get the shooter’s roll. They have soft rims, so I appreciate that.”
Weatherspoon’s winning shot silenced the crowd of 2,246 and sent the Bears into a tearful locker room.
“It’s very hard, especially after watching all the March Madness games, seeing how at this time of the year if you give somebody any type of look, it’s just something about it that it’s probably going to go in,” Maston said.
Trailing 40-20 midway through the second quarter and 47-33 at halftime, Maston led the Bears on a furious comeback by scoring 20 of his game-high 26 points in the second half.
The Bears outscored the Bulldogs 25-10 in the third quarter to take a 58-57 lead. With Maston, Lual-Acuil and Omot on fire, the Bears built a 71-62 lead with 4:40 remaining.
But the Bulldogs fought back with an 8-0 run capped by Weatherspoon’s 3-pointer to cut Baylor’s lead to 71-70 with 2:09 remaining.
The Bears grabbed a 75-72 edge when Maston scored on a bank shot, but Tyson Carter answered with a wide-open 3-pointer from the right corner to tie the game with 34.8 seconds remaining.
Shooting just 31.2 percent from 3-point range coming into the game, the Bulldogs nailed 13 of 22 treys against the Bears. Carter was especially hot as he drained five of six 3-pointers and scored a team-high 19 points.
“They come in the No. 1 2-point field goal percentage shooting team in the SEC and second-to-last in 3-point percentage, 335th in the country in 3-point percentage,” Drew said. “And they go 13-for-22. That 59 percent obviously really hurt us.”
But the Bears responded to Carter’s 3-pointer by perfectly working down the 30-second shot clock with Lecomte’s drive for a basket to take a 77-75 lead.
It looked like the Bears were headed for a third-round NIT game at the Ferrell Center before Weatherspoon drained his game-winning 3-pointer as King McClure desperately tried to defend him.
“I knew they were going to take it out quick,” Lecomte said. “So as soon as I made the shot, I started sprinting back on defense, and I thought we did kind of a good job getting back on defense. The shot was contested, it was just a tough shot. I thought it was short, I thought it was a miss.”
Lual-Acuil collected 17 points, eight rebounds and three blocks, Lecomte scored 15 points and dished out seven assists, and Omot scored 11 in their final game for the Bears. Drew will always remember this team as one that always fought back after getting smacked down.
“I think we really battled back when our backs were against the wall,” Drew said. “We’re not quitters. And then I thought as far as getting over the hump, obviously we weren’t able to do that and finish the NIT like we wanted to or finish the regular season like we wanted to. So that’s disappointing because when you’re close and you don’t get that, that hurts.”