Nuni Omot hopes to be picked in Thursday night’s NBA draft, but fame and a high rolling lifestyle aren’t what he’s chasing.
Omot wants to begin earning an NBA paycheck so he can someday go back to Africa to help struggling families. He was born in a Kenyan refugee camp in 1994 where his family stayed for three years after escaping war-torn Ethiopia.
“I want to go back to Africa and help out,” Omot said. “I just want to get enough money to help. I feel like this (the NBA) might be the route to take me. As long as I’m successful I can go back home.”
The four seniors from the 2017-18 Baylor squad aren’t projected to be picked in the two rounds of the draft which will be held at 6 p.m. at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
But Omot, center Jo Lual-Acuil and point guard Manu Lecomte have all been working out for NBA teams after graduating from Baylor. Forward Terry Maston has focused on completing his degree at Baylor this summer.
If they aren’t drafted, they could sign as free agents like Johnathan Motley did with the Dallas Mavericks last summer. Baylor coach Scott Drew believes they all have skills that could help an NBA team.
“All of them have had workouts and are on the NBA radar,” Drew said. “Manu is an elite shooter and that always translates to any level of basketball. Nuni led the Big 12 in 3-point shooting and he matches the kind of players they like who can defend. With his defensive ability to guard and block shots, Jo could definitely interest teams.”
Omot said he has worked out for Brooklyn, Minnesota, Oklahoma City, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Golden State, Detroit and Memphis.
“I never thought I’d be in this position but I’ve been doing real well,” Omot said. “I’ve had nothing but great feedback. We’ll see what happens, but I’m just trying to get better and trust the process.”
Omot was Baylor’s fourth-leading scorer with a 9.9-point average, and he possesses a lot of qualities that could translate well to the NBA. He was Baylor’s top 3-point shooter at 43.3 percent last season and also has the ability to drive to the basket. During conference games, Omot led the Big 12 with a 48.1 3-point percentage.
At 6-9, he’s a big wing player who has the length and quickness to guard players.
“My shot would help a lot of teams,” Omot said. “I can guard multiple positions and I take a lot of pride in playing defense. Obviously I can use my length to my advantage and teams like the way I move my feet.”
Omot said he won’t be discouraged if he’s not drafted. He said he’s willing to play in the NBA’s G League or go to Europe to improve his skills to open the door for an NBA future.
“I know I’m going to make a name for myself, so nothing concerns me,” Omot said.
Taurean Prince was the last Baylor player chosen in the NBA draft by the Utah Jazz with the 12th pick in the first round in 2016 before he was traded to the Atlanta Hawks. Prince has become a starter for the Hawks as he averaged 14.1 points and 4.7 rebounds last season.
Drew has had seven players selected in the NBA draft since 2010, including first-rounders Ekpe Udoh (2010), Perry Jones (2012) and Prince.
“We’ve had the most players drafted that weren’t top 100 (high school players) or five-star recruits since 2010,” Drew said. “But we’ve had a lot of other guys play in the NBA, so they’re very familiar with Baylor players. They’ve all done such a great job representing themselves. They know people at Baylor have character and the intangibles that they’re looking for as well.”
Former Baylor forward Royce O’Neale proved the draft isn’t the only route to the NBA. After going undrafted in 2015, O’Neale played in Germany, Spain and Lithuania before he signed with the Jazz last year.
He became a key reserve as he averaged 5.0 points and 3.4 rebounds in 69 regular season games for a Jazz team that surprised many people by reaching the Western Conference semifinals.
“If they don’t get drafted it’s not the end because all of them still have their best basketball ahead and can work and improve like Royce did,” Drew said. “There’s not just one way to achieve it (the NBA). If they don’t get drafted, there’s always the chance you can do it in the future, and Royce is a great example.”