Baylor walk-on men’s basketball player Freddie Gillespie has been placed on scholarship.
Gillespie redshirted last year after transferring from Carleton College, a Division III school in Northfield, Minn. He averaged 10 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.6 blocks as a sophomore in 2016-17. The 6-9 forward will have two years of eligibility remaining at Baylor.
“Freddie is a hard worker both on and off the court,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “He’s great in the classroom and he’s a terrific teammate. He was dedicated to his role on the scout team last season, and we’re excited about him earning a scholarship and continuing to contribute to our team’s success.”