Coming off a school-record four straight NCAA tournament appearances, Baylor’s senior-laden basketball team was confident it could add No. 5 to the resume.
What the Bears couldn’t have foreseen were the injuries that often left coach Scott Drew with limited options or the sheer number of close games that got away in the final minutes.
The Bears finished the season with a 19-15 record following Sunday’s heart-stopping 78-77 loss to Mississippi State that ended with Quinndary Weatherspoon’s 3-pointer at the buzzer in the second round of the NIT.
That last-second loss was like so many others this season as the Bears lost four Big 12 games by three or less points. If any of those near misses had swung in the Bears’ favor, they would have been dancing again.
“You win one more game you’re definitely in the NCAA tournament,” Drew said. “If there weren’t so many upsets, you’re in. We started off slow in conference and rallied to give ourselves a chance. One thing we didn’t do was quit, we kept fighting. If you don’t make the NCAA tournament and know how close you were, it’s a blow.”
Though Baylor broke a school-record string of six straight 20-win seasons, Drew was proud of how his four seniors kept trying to lead the team through all the ups and downs of an emotional year.
After going 2-7 through the first half of Big 12 play, the Bears won five straight to get back in the NCAA tournament picture. But they lost four of their last five Big 12 games, including a first-round conference tournament loss to West Virginia, to miss the NCAA tournament.
Point guard Manu Lecomte, center Jo Lual-Acuil, forward Terry Maston and guard Nuni Omot were the Bears’ top four scorers and contributed in many other ways.
But they’ll be gone next year along with redshirt freshman guard Tyson Jolly, who saw limited action this season after missing the first six games due to blood clotting issues. Jolly has received his release from Baylor to transfer to another program to try to get more playing time.
That will leave Drew with four returning scholarship players who saw action this season, including junior guards Jake Lindsey and King McClure and freshman forwards Tristan Clark and Mark Vital.
Additionally, sophomore swingman Mario Kegler will be eligible next season after sitting out this season due to NCAA transfer rules. The 6-7 Kegler averaged 9.7 points and 5.5 rebounds as a freshman at Mississippi State in 2016-17.
“Mario is really versatile, he can play any position on the court, and is a two-way player,” Drew said. “He helped Manu improve by guarding him in practice. Mario is somebody who can do a variety of things.”
Drew believes Lindsey and McClure will bring strong senior leadership, and likes the way Clark and Vital progressed during the season. Clark started 30 games and averaged 6.8 points and 4.5 rebounds while Vital averaged 6.7 points and 5.6 rebounds, and was a force with the energy he brought to the court.
McClure will need to become a more consistent scorer after averaging 8.1 points and shooting 35 percent from 3-point range. Clark and Vital will likely play bigger roles as sophomores next season.
“Jake and King have been to three postseasons and are big reasons for our success,” Drew said. “The best thing about both is they are outstanding teammates and leaders and have been great representing Baylor. Tristan got a lot of experience this year but like many freshmen he hit a wall. The next three years he’ll have better endurance and stamina, and physically and skill-wise he has a lot of talent.”
Graduate transfer Makai Mason will be a major addition at point guard when he transfers from Yale this summer.
Mason enjoyed a superb sophomore year as he made the all-Ivy League first team after averaging 16 points and 3.8 assists. He scored a career-high 31 points in Yale’s upset of Baylor in the first round of the 2016 NCAA tournament in Providence, R.I.
In the last two seasons, Mason has played in just one game due to foot issues. Since Ivy League rules don't allow a redshirt season, Mason will graduate from Yale and play at Baylor in his final season of eligibility.
“If Makai comes in making plays like he did against us, he’ll be great,” Drew said. “He was really effective against us and was the preseason Ivy League player of the year before he got injured. He was only able to play one game this year, but he’s OK now and will come in the summer.”
Though Baylor signed two incoming players in the fall and have commitments from two others, Drew and his staff could add two more players this spring to give Baylor’s roster more depth. Drew will look at players at several positions, and will consider incoming freshmen, junior college players, transfers from other colleges and even international players.
“If you look at the state of college basketball, there’s more transition than ever before,” Drew said. “In the past, you’d recruit three of four in a class. But now there are so many shifts with so many guys going pro and transferring. In the past, you’d bring in freshmen and developing them would be a longer, slower process. But now graduate transfers and transfers can allow a team to be successful.”
Drew would like to have at least 12 of the NCAA maximum 13 scholarship players on board next season. He doesn’t want to get into a situation like this year when the Bears were sometimes down to seven healthy scholarship players.
Baylor had just nine available scholarship players to open this season after senior guard Al Freeman transferred to North Carolina State last summer, sophomore guard Wendell Mitchell transferred to Trinity Valley Community College at the start of the fall semester, and center Leonard Allen left the team during the fall semester due to “personal medical challenges.” Allen has withdrawn from Baylor and Drew said he won’t return to the team.
Last November, Baylor signed 6-7 forward Matthew Mayer, who averaged 13 points and shot 41 percent from 3-point range as a senior at Austin Westlake High School. Palm Beach (Fla.) State guard Darius Allen will also be a strong addition after averaging 14 points and 4.5 rebounds as a sophomore junior college player.
Two big men committed to Baylor in recent months, and are expected to sign during the NCAA spring signing period beginning April 11. Flo Thamba, a 6-10, 230-pound center from Mountain Mission School in Grundy, Va., and Ibby Ali, a 6-11, 235-pound center from Maumell (Ark.) High School, will likely need some time to develop at the college level.
Baylor’s roster will undergo a major overhaul, but Drew is optimistic Baylor can maintain success after five NCAA tournament appearances and two NIT berths in the last seven years.
“You always want to have a winning record and make the postseason,” Drew said. “We’re one of nine Power 5 conference schools and one out of 16 Division I schools to have gone to seven straight postseasons out of 351 schools. So to accomplish that is a positive. We also finished sixth in the toughest league in country this year. It wasn’t as high as we wanted, but still our seniors accomplished some things this year.”