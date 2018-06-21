The Big 12 enjoyed a big night at the NBA draft as Oklahoma guard Trae Young, Texas center Mo Bamba and Texas Tech guard Zhaire Smith were among the top 16 picks.
The Atlanta Hawks acquired the rights to Young after the Dallas Mavericks picked him fifth. The Orlando Magic then chose Bamba sixth Thursday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
The Philadelphia 76ers acquired the rights for Smith after he was drafted by the Phoenix Suns with the 16th pick. The 76ers traded the rights to the 10th pick in the draft, Villanova forward Mikal Bridges, to the Suns for Smith.
Young, Bamba and Smith all left their respective schools after their freshman seasons.
Former University High School and TCU star Kenrich Williams watched the draft with friends and family at the South Waco Community Center. He was not selected in the draft, but is expected to sign as a free agent.
Young became the first player in NCAA history to lead the nation in scoring (27.4 points per game) and assists (8.7) while showing superb 3-point shooting range. However, he struggled more as the season progressed as defenses devised ways to contain him.
The 6-2 Young showed tremendous quickness and court savvy, and has drawn comparisons to Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry. He said he wasn’t surprised the Hawks wanted him.
“I knew the Hawks were very interested in me,” Young told ESPN minutes after he was drafted. “I had a good workout with them and I can’t wait to get out there and meet my new teammates.”
Young arrived at the draft uniquely dressed in a suit and shorts.
“No one ever wore shorts, so I thought I would be the first,” Young said.
Bamba was picked right after Young and expects to play quickly for the Magic.
The 6-11 Bamba showed his athleticism and skills as a Texas freshman by averaging 12.9 points and leading the Big 12 with 10.5 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game.
“They (the Magic) want me to contribute right away,” Bamba said. “I’m super happy and I can’t wait to get down there. It means the world to me.”
Smith, a 6-4 guard, helped the Red Raiders reach the Elite Eight with his play above the rim and versatility. He averaged 11.3 points and five rebounds while shooting 55.6 percent overall and 45 percent from 3-point range. His tremendous defensive play helped Texas Tech become one of the stingiest teams in the country.
Coming out of Garland Lakeview Centennial High School, Smith wasn’t as highly touted as Young or Bamba. But he showed enough flashes of his potential as a freshman to become a first-round NBA draft pick.
“I thought I’d be coming back for my sophomore year (at Texas Tech) and dominate,” Smith said. “But if you work hard good things happen. They (the 76ers) really like me and like my game. I’m looking forward to seeing what happens.”