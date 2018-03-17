Baylor coach Scott Drew didn’t have to look far to find an expert on Mississippi State basketball.
Sophomore guard Mario Kegler is redshirting for the Bears this year after transferring from Mississippi State where he averaged 9.7 points and 5.5 rebounds as a freshman last season.
Drew is mining every nugget of information he can get from Kegler heading into Sunday’s 11 a.m. second-round NIT game against the Bulldogs at the Ferrell Center.
“Mario gave us a very detailed scouting report,” Drew said. “That was really good. Unfortunately they’ll be excited to play against us too because of that. I know it’s bragging rights for him and them.”
Coming off Tuesday’s NIT-opening 80-59 thrashing of eighth-seeded Wagner, the No. 1-seeded Bears (19-14) will likely face a much stiffer test against fourth-seeded Mississippi State (23-11).
Baylor could be short-handed since forward Tristan Clark is questionable with a foot injury and guard Jake Lindsey is questionable with a hip injury. Drew said Lindsey is more likely to play than Clark, who was sitting on the bench wearing a boot in the second half against Wagner.
If Clark and Lindsey can’t play, the Bears would be down to seven available scholarship players.
“Coach Drew’s motto is ‘Next Man Up,’ so if Tristan can’t play which we’re not sure right now, the next man has to step up and be ready,” said Baylor junior guard King McClure. “We’ve got a lot of talented players who can step up and play his role. That’s what Coach Drew does is recruit talented players who are always ready.”
This will be the second time the Bears have faced Mississippi State in the NIT after the Bulldogs took an 84-75 win in Starkville in 1990.
The Bulldogs feature a balanced attack led by second-team all-SEC guard Quinndary Weatherspoon, a junior who is averaging a team-high 14.6 points while shooting 48.5 percent from the field and 75.9 percent from the free throw line.
Aric Holman, a 6-10 junior forward, is averaging 10.7 points and a team-high 6.7 rebounds. He’s joined inside by 6-11 forward Abdul Ado who is averaging 7.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.9 blocked shots. Ado led the Bulldogs to a 66-59 win over Nebraska in Wednesday’s NIT opener with 15 points and nine rebounds.
Point guard Lamar Peters is a versatile player who is averaging 9.8 points and a team-high 4.3 assists. Nick Weatherspoon, the younger brother of Quinndary Weatherspoon, is Mississippi State’s second leading scorer with an 11.1 average. But the freshman guard was injured in the SEC tournament and didn’t play in the NIT opener.
The Bulldogs are an outstanding defensive team that has limited opponents to 67.6 points per game and a 41.5 shooting percentage. In their opening NIT win, the Bulldogs held the Cornhuskers to a 35.4 shooting percentage and dominated the boards by a 47-30 margin.
That’s a concern for the Bears who were outrebounded 39-37 by a smaller Wagner team.
“If you look at what they did to Nebraska, they really pounded them on the glass,” Drew said. “First and foremost, we’ve got to do a good job. Lamar Peters, their point guard, was really efficient against Nebraska with 14 assists. But he’s someone really capable of scoring as well. They have a three-guard attack that when they get out in transition, they’re good.”
The Bears showed their versatility against Wagner by placing five scorers in double figures, including guard Manu Lecomte with 24 points, forward Terry Maston with 13, guard Nuni Omot with 11, and center Jo Lual-Acuil and McClure with 10 apiece. Baylor shot 52.6 percent overall and nailed 10 of 20 3-pointers as Lecomte drained five of 10.
But Baylor is seeking a more consistent effort against the Bulldogs. After getting off to a 21-9 first-quarter lead, the Bears hit a lull in the second and third quarters before outscoring the Seahawks, 27-16, in the fourth quarter. The NIT is experimenting with 10-minute quarters instead of 20-minute halves.
“We’ve got to play more consistent in order to beat Mississippi State,” McClure said. “They’ve got a lot of great players. They’re really athletic and can pass the ball and they play together well. They finished in the middle of the pack in the SEC, but it really doesn’t speak to how good they really are.”
After drawing just 1,988 fans for the Wagner game, the Bears will likely have even more trouble getting fans to the Ferrell Center for a Sunday morning game. But Drew hopes as many fans as possible will show up to give Baylor a greater homecourt advantage.
“I don’t think college students would have set that time or coaches,” Drew said. “But ESPN is the one in charge, and when they say play, we play. So early church service for everyone tomorrow and hopefully we’ll see you at 11 in the Ferrell.”