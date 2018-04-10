Baylor is expected to sign prep centers Flo Thamba and Ibby Ali during the NCAA spring signing period beginning Wednesday, but coach Scott Drew doesn’t plan to stop there.
The Bears are hoping to add highly-touted point guard Tyler Harris from Memphis Cordova High School to the 2018 class. Harris will announce his decision at 10 a.m. Friday, and is expected to choose between Baylor and Memphis.
The Bears are in the market for a point guard since Manu Lecomte was a senior this year. Yale graduate transfer Makai Mason, a point guard who burned Baylor for 31 points in Yale’s first-round win in the 2016 NCAA tournament, will join the Bears this summer and will be immediately eligible.
But the addition of Harris would give the Bears more depth at the position. The 5-9 Harris recently won the Tennessee Class AAA Mr. Basketball Award after averaging more than 30 points per game as a senior.
Harris has starred for Cordova for the last three years, averaging 21.1 points and 2.9 assists as a sophomore and 24.2 points and 3.2 assists as a junior. The addition of Harris, Thamba and Ali would give Baylor five signees in the 2018 class.
Last November, Baylor signed 6-7 forward Matthew Mayer, who averaged 13 points and shot 41 percent from 3-point range as a senior at Austin Westlake High School. Palm Beach (Fla.) State guard Darius Allen will also be a strong addition after averaging 14 points and 4.5 rebounds as a sophomore junior college player.
Baylor received a verbal commitment from Thamba in mid-January followed by a commitment from Ali in early March.
The 6-10, 240-pound Thamba of Mountain Mission School in Grundy, Va., is a native of the Congo who has a major upside in his development as a basketball player.
“This is really only his fifth year of playing basketball and it’s my second year to coach him,” said Mountain Mission School coach Al Wilson. “The biggest jump from last summer to now has been in the development of his post moves. His offensive skills are becoming clearer. He’s becoming a great paint protector and rim protector and is learning not to get fouls. I think his best basketball is ahead of him.”
The 6-10 Ali was originally a 2017 recruit out of Maumelle, Ark., but didn’t qualify academically until last December.
Former Baylor guard Wendell Mitchell, who transferred to Trinity Valley Community College last fall, announced on his Twitter account Tuesday that he will sign with Texas A&M. Mitchell will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Mitchell was rated the No. 2 junior college prospect in the country by 247Sports after averaging 19.8 points and 6.5 assists for Trinity Valley.