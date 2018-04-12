Baylor addressed its needs in the paint by signing centers Flo Thamba and Ibby Ali to scholarships, but coach Scott Drew is still hoping to add at least one more player.
Memphis Cordova High School guard Tyler Harris will announce whether he’ll sign with Baylor or Memphis at 10 a.m. Friday.
The addition of Harris would give Baylor five signees in the 2018 class along with Yale graduate transfer point guard Makai Mason, who is scheduled to join the Bears this summer after signing a financial aid contract last summer.
The 5-9 Harris recently won the Tennessee Class AAA Mr. Basketball Award after averaging more than 30 points per game as a senior. Harris has starred for Cordova for the last three years, averaging 21.1 points and 2.9 assists as a sophomore and 24.2 points and 3.2 assists as a junior.
The 6-10, 220-pound Thamba of Mountain Mission School in Grundy, Va., is a native of the Congo who grew up in South Africa before emigrating to the United States in 2014.
The 6-9, 230-pound Ali was originally a 2017 recruit out of Maumelle, Ark., but didn’t qualify academically until last December. He spent his freshman and sophomore seasons at Southwest Christian Academy in Little Rock and his junior year at Little Rock’s Catholic High School.
“Flo and Ibby are extremely hard-working, coachable young men with tons of potential,” Drew said. “They both started playing basketball just a few years ago, and their best basketball is certainly ahead of them. We’re excited to see them follow in the footsteps of similar big men who have come to Baylor and developed into pros.”
Last November, Baylor signed 6-7 forward Matthew Mayer, who averaged 13 points and shot 41 percent from 3-point range as a senior at Austin Westlake High School. Palm Beach (Fla.) State guard Darius Allen will also be a strong addition after averaging 14 points and 4.5 rebounds as a sophomore junior college player.
Mason scored 31 points in Yale’s upset of Baylor in the first round of the 2016 NCAA tournament.