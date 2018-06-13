Baylor picked up a major men’s basketball commitment Wednesday night from small forward Jordan Turner of Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas.
The 6-6, 180-pound Turner transferred to Sunrise Christian last year as a junior after previously attending Global Learning in Houston. A key reason the four-star recruit chose Baylor was to play college basketball in Texas, and he likes the atmosphere that Bears coach Scott Drew has created.
He’s the first commitment in Baylor’s 2019 class.
“It’s a real family atmosphere with the players and the Baylor coaching staff wanted me,” Turner said. “I just like the way Coach Drew lets his players play and they’re wide open.”
Turner will bring versatility to the Bears with his array of skills. He chose Baylor over schools like Florida, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.
“I can play a little bit of guard and a little bit of forward,” Turner said. “I can shoot the 3-ball and pass and rebound. I feel like my biggest strength is defense.”