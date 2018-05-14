Baylor added a major addition to its 2018 men’s basketball recruiting class when Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College guard Devonte Bandoo signed on Monday.
The 6-3 Bandoo, a native of Brampton, Ontario, was recruited by schools like Oklahoma, West Virginia, South Carolina, USC, Kansas State and Minnesota. He will have two years of eligibility remaining at Baylor beginning in the 2018-19 season.
“Devonte has only been playing basketball for a handful of years, and he’s continued to improve in all facets of his game,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “He’s also a great fit in our program spiritually, academically and socially. We’ve had a lot of success with Canadian guards like Brady Heslip and Kenny Chery, and we’re excited about Devonte joining the Baylor family.”
Bandoo averaged 16.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists while shooting 43.8 percent from 3-point range as a sophomore in 2017-18 as Hutchinson reached the second round of the NJCAA national tournament.
“I like Coach Drew and they are very family oriented,” said Bandoo during his commitment announcement. “I really liked it there on my visit. I feel like I can do really well there.”
As a freshman, Bandoo averaged 13.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and two assists for Hutchinson’s NJCAA national championship team.
During his career at Hutchinson, Bandoo hit 99 3-pointers with 65 coming as a sophomore. He was especially hot during the second half of the past season as he shot 56 percent from 3-point range.
While Bandoo has superb shooting range, he’s also gained a reputation for taking the ball to the basket and finishing off drives with explosive dunks.
Bandoo is the second junior college player to join Baylor’s 2018 recruiting class after Palm Beach State College guard Darius Allen signed last November. Yale graduate transfer guard Makai Mason will join the program this summer and will be immediately eligible to play next season.
Baylor signed Austin Westlake forward Matthew Mayer last November and added center Flo Thamba from Mountain Mission School in Grundy, Va., in April. However, Baylor has released center Ibby Ali from Maumelle, Ark., from his national letter of intent after he signed in April.
Baylor has also signed North Carolina Ashville transfer guard MaCio Teague and Auburn transfer guard Davion Mitchell, who will sit out next season under NCAA transfer rules.