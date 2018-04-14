Auburn guard Davion Mitchell announced that he’s transferring to Baylor following a visit to campus this weekend.
Mitchell will have three years of eligibility remaining after he sits out the 2018-19 season due to NCAA transfer rules.
The 6-1, 200-pound Mitchell played in all 34 games for Auburn in 2017-18, coming off the bench for a team that reached the second round of the NCAA tournament with a 26-8 record.
Mitchell played 17.1 minutes per game and averaged 3.7 points, 1.9 assists and 1.1 rebounds. He shot 42.9 percent from the field and 67.7 percent from the free throw line.
Mitchell was a four-star recruit out of Liberty County High School in Hinesville, Ga., where he ranked 45th nationally by Scout and 55th by Rivals in the 2017 recruiting class. He averaged 23.8 points and 5.2 assists as a senior after averaging 24.2 points and 7.1 assists as a junior to lead Liberty County to the Class 4A state championship.