LEXINGTON, Ky. — Alexis Morris is going to keep saying it, no matter how many times she repeats herself. Seated in a quiet Baylor locker room the freshman point guard reiterated it again.
“We weren’t Baylor,” Morris said. “It was just us. It wasn’t the lights. We defeated ourselves.”
While sixth-seed Oregon State celebrated at center court, second-seed Baylor stood with emotionless gazes facing the school’s band and, as some held their arms around each other, the Lady Bears stood in silence during the school song while the cheers of Oregon State’s fans filled Rupp Arena.
Behind a dominant performance by 6-5 senior post Marie Gulich, the Beavers held off Baylor, 72-67, in Friday’s Sweet 16 contest in Lexington, Kentucky.
“It wasn’t anything Oregon State did,” Morris said. “They hit big shots, we’ve played against teams that can shoot the ball well. They’re a great team, I’m not taking credit away from them, but we just didn’t play our defense tonight, we weren’t aggressive.”
Baylor’s defense stood strong in the second quarter as it held Oregon State to only nine points off 25 percent shooting from the field. But the Beavers hit shot after shot in the second half — 57.1 percent in the third quarter and 60 percent in the fourth quarter — to hold off a Baylor team that wouldn’t go down without a fight.
“I think their offense exposes you a lot, particularly when you’re a man-to-man team, and that’s what you’ve played,” Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey said. “But then you think, I can’t go to a zone with as many perimeter shooters as they have.”
Anytime Baylor made a big time play, Oregon State answered with a 3-pointer. Usually, the triple came from the likes of Taya Corosdale or Kat Tudor who combined for 7-for-13 from the 3-point line. But with a two-point lead and 12 seconds left on the clock, it was Katie McWilliams who drained the dagger 3-pointer for the Beavers. Before she made the shot to put Oregon State up by five, she was 0-for-3 from the perimeter.
“We fought to the very end,” Mulkey said. “It was a two-point game, and you make a defensive stop, we made a mistake on coming to help when I didn’t think we needed to help, and that was a sophomore that made that decision, too. So they’ll learn from it. We’ll get better.”
The Lady Bears trailed by eight with less than 90 seconds left in the game, and that’s when Morris took over. She finished at the rim for an and-1 layup to cut Oregon State’s lead to five. After Mikayla Pivic split her free throws, it was Morris again, this time from the perimeter, to cut the Beavers’ lead to three.
Morris wasn’t done yet, as she hit another 3-pointer to cut Oregon State’s lead to two with 42 seconds left.
“I just wish I would have done it earlier in the game,” Morris said. “I wish I would have taken over earlier in the game. I feel like my team, we wouldn’t have been in this position if I would have been more of a leader. We got to hit wide-open shots. I missed a couple wide-open 3’s. It’s basketball.”
Morris finished with 14 points and seven assists on the night, becoming Baylor’s freshman career assist leader with 117.
Junior Kalani Brown led the Lady Bears in scoring with 19 points off 8-of-19 shooting from the floor. Even though she finished with her 19th double-double of the season (with 10 rebounds), she wasn’t pleased with her performance as she missed some shots from inside the paint.
“I think it starts with myself not being able to score the ball,” Brown said. “I let my team down tonight, honestly.”
Cox added 15 points, and senior Dekeiya Cohen finished with 12 points as Baylor shot 39.4 percent from the field. Oregon State, however, finished shooting 45.3 percent led by 26 points from Gulich.
“I just thought the kid shot lights out,” Mulkey said. “I mean, guys, they shot 60 and 45 percent in the second half. You know, that’s what seniors do. She was the best player on the floor, and she carried her team basically. She really did. She carried them in that she made everybody else better. She gave them good looks, good shots, one more rebound. I was very impressed with her.”
With the loss, Baylor moves to 33-2 on the season. And for a team that lost only one player from tonight’s game in Cohen, there is plenty of talent returning for the Lady Bears. And all that experience will be joined by the No. 1 recruiting class in the country.
“Guys, we milked that tournament about as far as we could milk it,” Mulkey said. “Y’all know what that means in Oregon? With all the stuff we had this year happen to this basketball team, I can’t go in there and chew them out. We lost to a very good team, a team that shot it extremely well, and we seem to bring out the best in people, and that’s respect for our program, as well. We lost one kid. We signed the No. 1 recruiting class in the country. They’ll be on campus this summer, and we will go back to work.”