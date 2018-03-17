Kim Barnes Arico remembers the first time she met Kim Mulkey. It was 10 or 12 years ago, her daughter Emma had just been born and Barnes Arico was on the All-American committee when Sophia Young was voted an All-American.
When she went up to introduce herself to Mulkey, Barnes Arico remembers the Baylor head coach saying, in her southern twang, “Girl! I know who you are. I’ve watched your team play.”
A New York native, Barnes Arico joked that she wasn’t accustomed to Mulkey’s accent. But she quickly became close friends with Mulkey.
“She had seen me at that time a number of times on the road with one of my three who I probably had to bring on the road because they were babies, I was nursing,” Barnes Arico said. “She was like, ‘I’ve been there.’ I think Makenzie was playing at the time. It kind of was an immediate connection.”
Barnes Arico’s daughter, Emma, is a big basketball fan. She had a big tournament in Indianapolis this weekend and, as the point guard, she doesn’t miss any tournaments. But when Michigan found out they were headed to Waco, Emma wasn’t about to miss coming down to Baylor.
“When Baylor showed up on the screen, Kristy Wallace is No. 4, (Emma) is No. 4, that’s her favorite player, obviously next to (Michigan’s) Katelynn Flaherty,” Barnes Arico said. “She’s like, ‘Mom, we’re going to Baylor.’ She was really excited to come down here.”
Emma made the trip to Waco with her two siblings, Tyler and Cecelia. Mulkey said that right after her press conference finished Saturday afternoon that she was on her way to give Barnes Arico’s kids some Easter baskets.
“(Barnes Arico) is one of my favorites in the business,” Mulkey said. “(Giving her kids Easter baskets) isn’t an NCAA violation, is it? Got chocolate in it, a little iTunes card. They’re young, okay?”
The kids received their Easter baskets before Michigan entered the room for their press conference.
“I’m like, ‘You can’t cheer for them tomorrow. I let you wear green one day of the year. You got your green on today,’” Barnes Arico said with a smile. “Tomorrow they will be back Michigan blue through and through.”
Katelynn Flaherty
Kim Barnes Arico’s attention was called to Katelynn Flaherty when she was in third grade. Barnes Arico’s husband was a football coach and said he heard about a great player.
The Michigan head coach said she rolled her eyes and responded, “I’m sure her parents think she is wonderful, probably a really great player.”
But then Barnes Arico got to watch Flaherty in middle school and was instantly impressed. Once she got the job at Michigan, one of her first calls was to Flaherty and her family who lived in New Jersey.
“I was very fearful of her leaving that area,” Barnes Arico said. “She’s the only child. Her dad has trained her his whole entire life. He was a college basketball player at Seton Hall, her mother was a college basketball player and softball player. They spent every waking moment she wasn’t in school with a ball in her hands from the time she was three years old. I wasn’t sure they would allow her to go this far from home.”
Flaherty sure has blossomed in her time at Michigan. She’s now the all-time leading scorer in school history in both men’s and women’s basketball. Flaherty has led Michigan in scoring in 23 games this season. She set the Michigan single-season record with 112 3-pointers this year.
On the season, she averages 23.1 points per game and shoots 44.9 percent from the floor and 42.3 percent from the perimeter.
“She is the engine to their team,” Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey said. “She puts up a lot of shots. She creates a lot of shots for her teammates. Her size (5-7), she’s not 6-0 out there on the perimeter, she does it as a normal-sized guard. I watched a lot of her game yesterday, for obvious reasons, in case we played them. But the respect i have for how she involves everybody on her team. Even though she puts up a lot of shots, she involves everybody on the court in some capacity.”
USA Basketball
This won’t be the first time Hallie Thome has gone up against Kalani Brown. The 6-5 junior for Michigan faced the 6-7 Baylor junior at USA Basketball over the summer.
“It’s a fun battle when you’re playing someone your size and ability,” Thome said. “To go head-to-head with somebody who is known as one of the top post players, it will be an honor to go and do tomorrow.”
Thome has recorded three straight 20-point games and is one of only three players in Wolverine history to have 1,600 points and 600 rebounds in her career.
Dunston’s defense
On Friday, Jillian Dunston was tasked with shutting down Northern Colorado’s 5-6 guard Savannah Smith. On Sunday, the 5-11 guard will try and shut down Baylor’s 6-4 forward Lauren Cox.
“I think I got a lot of experience with that throughout the Big Ten from guarding Kelsey Mitchell (Ohio State) to Kaila Charles (Maryland), very elite players,” Dunston said. “I mean, the height doesn’t really make a difference to me as long as I give it my all.”
Dunston has had the responsibility of defending the opposing team’s best player all season long. Cox is coming off a career-high 30 points against Grambling.
“I think Jilly’s advantage in that matchup will hopefully be her speed and maybe the ability to keep the ball out of (Cox’s) hands,” Barnes Arico said. “When the ball is in (Cox’s) hands, she makes such good decisions with it, whether that’s passing to Kalani (Brown), shooting it, distributing it elsewhere. She’s such a great player.”
Nap time
Mikaela Shiffrin napped between gold medal runs during Giant Slalom at the Winter Olympics this past February.
The same is true for Baylor senior Dekeiya Cohen. Not that she snoozes between quarters but she has to get a good nap in before tipoff.
“It’s my ritual,” Cohen said as Juicy Landrum and Alexis Morris shared a laugh off to the senior’s left. “I don’t listen to music before games most of the time. Sometimes I do, sometimes I don’t.”