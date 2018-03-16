Lefty on lefty
Northern Colorado had no answer for 6-5 post Hallie Thome. Neither did Grambling on 6-7 Kalani Brown. The two will face off in Sunday’s second round contest as Baylor battles Michigan for a trip to Lexington, Kentucky for the Sweet 16.
Thome got off to a slow start, scoring only two points in the first quarter. However, Michigan made it more of a priority to get the ball inside as the game went on, and, boy, did Thome deliver. She finished with 24 points on 9-of-14 shooting from the floor.
“I know I have the guards on my team who can make incredible passes,” Thome said. “To have shooters like Kaitlynn Flaherty and Nicole Munger, just helps a lot to be on the same side as them. Decreases the chance of a double.”
Brown went to work around the basket as she finished with 22 points in 27 minutes for Baylor. She also had five blocks on the night.
Scoring threat
Katelynn Flaherty is legit. If given any daylight, she’ll shoot it from deep and drain a triple. If the defender closes out too tight on her to prevent a perimeter shot, Flaherty has a quick first step and can drive right by the defense and finish with a layup.
Against Northern Colorado, the Michigan guard finished with 20 points on 6-of-13 shooting. Flaherty went 2-for-2 from the 3-point line and 6-for-6 from the free-throw line.
She’s got a mean side step, meaning Flaherty goes up with a shot fake, take a couple steps to her left or right and goes up for the jump shot.
“I really didn’t feel a lot of nerves, just trying to take it as another game,” Flaherty said. “I think that’s kind of what coach reiterated all week. Also to be appreciative of where you are.”
Chou in the game
When Natalie Chou made her way from the Baylor bench to the scorer’s table, the Baylor faithful applauded in excitement. After the sophomore’s wrist injury — she had surgery around a month ago — Chou has been cleared since the Lady Bears hosted West Virginia at the end of February. She played limited minutes throughout the Big 12 Championship in Oklahoma City. Against Grambling, Chou was on the court for 15 minutes as she had a smaller splint, or brace, on her left hand.
Game time
Baylor and Michigan will face off for the second round of the NCAA tournament at 7:30 p.m. Sunday inside the Ferrell Center. The winner moves on to Lexington, Kentucky, for the Sweet 16.