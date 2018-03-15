Nothing about this is ordinary.
For Northern Colorado, if that didn’t sink in after the selection show watch party on Monday, it definitely seemed real when the Bears boarded a charter flight headed to Waco.
“It’s been great,” senior Savannah Scott said. “We got to fly charter, which is a cool experience. Never done that before. We’re really just enjoying the new experience we have.”
Northern Colorado became a Division I school merely 11 years ago. With a 91-69 win over Idaho in the Big Sky Tournament, the Bears punched the program’s first ever ticket to the NCAA tournament.
“This feels a little different,” junior Savannah Smith said. “Even this press conference is a little different than what we do. Just flying charter, the whole experience just seems a lot different than what we’re used to.”
While this is the first time for the Bears in the Big Dance, it’s nothing new for their head coach Kamie Ethridge. As a player at Texas, Ethridge led the Longhorns to the 1986 national championship and received a plethora of national awards in addition to earning All-American honors. She is an Olympic gold medalist (as an alternate on the 1984 team and a player in 1988) and was previously on the coaching staff at Kansas State before taking the reins at Northern Colorado.
“As a player, what it was like to play at a high level,” Ethridge said. “Being in a power conference at Kansas State, you learned how to compete against different types of teams and programs and styles of basketball. … I think what I’ve learned over the years is just have a high standard of what you want in a program and what you want out of your players and build a program to that standard, try to get your kids to want to achieve those kinds of goals and accomplishments.”
With Ethridge’s experience, she knows that no matter how many times a team advances to the NCAA tournament, it’s always special.
“It’s all brand new to them,” Ethridge said. “We want them to enjoy it. We want them to make memories with it. We’re making a point to do all of that along the way because no matter how many times you’re here, you want to make it special and you want to understand what you’ve done and accomplished, especially for a group that’s never been here before.”
While the NCAA tournament is a new experience for the Bears, they’re definitely used to winning.
Northern Colorado has won a program-record 26 games this season and is currently on a 13-game win streak. During that span, the Bears have outscored their opponents by an average of 11.5 points.
Those victories didn’t come against pushover opposition as Northern Colorado’s RPI is 33rd in the country. In the nonconference portion of the schedule, the Bears defeated then-No. 20 DePaul, LSU, BYU and Colorado State.
“I’m glad we played a non-conference schedule like we did,” Ethridge said. “We played some length and some size and some really great athletes in our non-conference. I’m glad we did that just because it gives us a chance to kind of already have some things in our mind about what we’re going to face against Michigan.”