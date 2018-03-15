If you haven’t heard of Katelynn Flaherty, you will know her name after this weekend.
The Big Ten is plenty familiar with the Michigan senior who has been named to the all-conference first team in each of the last three seasons. But as the Wolverines prepare for their first NCAA tournament appearance since 2013, the rest of the country will soon know her name.
Flaherty’s opponents sure do, as her name as to be bolded, highlighted, circled and whatever else on scouting reports. It has to be. She’s the all-time leading scorer at Michigan. Not just the women’s basketball program as she recently surpassed Diane Dietz’s 2,076 point total but the men’s side as well. Remember Glen Rice? He led Michigan to the national championship in 1989 and was named the league’s MVP and NCAA tournament MVP in addition to receiving All-American honors.
Flaherty passed Rice’s mark (2,442) as well, as she is currently 29th all time in women’s college basketball with 2,738 points. The senior needs only two points to tie Becky Hammon, current assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs.
“Well, we’re lucky to have one of the best scorers in the country in Katelynn Flaherty,” Michigan head coach Kim Barnes Arico said. “I think for me as a coach, I’ve been fortunate to coach some really great players throughout the course of my career. Katelynn is at the top of that list.
“I’m so happy for her to have the opportunity to play in the tournament, for the rest of the country to see what she’s capable of doing. She’s such an incredible scorer, such a great scorer.”
Flaherty is averaging 23.2 points per game this season, which accounts for 30.7 percent of the Wolverines’ total scoring. She has scored in double figures in all but one game this season and has 24 games of 20 or more points this year. A main component to her game is the 3-point shot, as 48.5 percent of her shot attempts are behind the arc.
Flaherty is the only player in Michigan history to make at least 100 3-pointers in each of the last three seasons. Her 402 total triples in her career makes her the second player in Division I women’s basketball to reach that mark.
With the offense Flaherty produces, it should come as no surprise that Michigan is currently 11th in the country with a 47.2 field goal percentage. But, as Flaherty will tell you, it’s not all about her.
The Wolverines have a one-two punch with Flaherty and 6-5 post Hallie Thome. The junior is one of three players in school history to record at least 1,600 points and 600 rebounds in her career. Thome, a lefty, is averaging 17 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.
The Michigan frontcourt star is ninth nationally with a 61.5 field goal percentage. Flaherty and Thome are the lone Wolverines averaging double figures. However, plenty other Michigan players can score the ball.
“You can’t do it with two players,” Barnes Arico said. “Akienreh Johnson has been stepping up for us offensively. And Nicole Munger has done a tremendous job of knocking down shots as well. … I think it’s multiple people on the team that can score the basketball, but led by our all-time leading scorer Katelynn Flaherty.”