Grambling State is back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1999, but these girls aren’t partying. There’s work to be done.
“I think Coach (Freddie) Murray and the coaching staff, they instilled in us this is win or go home,” junior guard Shakyla Hill said. “None of us really want to go home. I think going into the SWAC tournament, we knew we had to play our best basketball. Right now we’re playing our best basketball. Going into this game, we’re just going to continue riding this high we’re on. We plan on coming out with a win.”
The fact that Baylor is a No. 2 seed isn’t phasing the Lady Tigers. This Grambling team was the third seed in the SWAC Tournament and rattled off three straight wins to clinch the tournament crown for the first time in nearly 20 years.
“I think we don’t really look at the seeding and the rankings,” Hill said. “If you look at the SWAC tournament, we weren’t No. 1. We weren’t even No. 2. We came out and won that. We don’t really take (the seeding) too personal. We really don’t, I don’t want to say care, because it’s important. Their accomplishments are great, but that means nothing to us.”
All of this comes after the Lady Tigers made their first postseason run since 2000 last year with a bid to the Women’s National Invitational Tournament (WNIT) where they made history to become the first SWAC school to win a postseason game.
“We came up short in the championship game last year in our conference,” Grambling head coach Freddie Murray said. “It kind of propelled us into summertime workouts with the mentality that we want to try to achieve our goal. Our motto was: Road to redemption. They wanted this from June all the way up until March. We’re not here to just be glad to be here. I think we’re fortunate to be one of 64 teams playing. We honestly are coming here looking to advance on. That’s the mindset of our players.”
The Lady Tigers know the kinds of problems 6-7 Kalani Brown and 6-4 Lauren Cox pose inside. Especially with only three players on the Grambling roster 6-0 or taller.
“Coach Murray always says it’s not how we match up with teams, it’s how teams match up with us,” Hill said. “Although they do have height, a lot of the schools we played in our non-conference schedule, they also had height. We’ll take heart over height any day and we’re really excited about this game.”
Added senior guard Monisha Neal: “We played height before. Height doesn’t really matter. We’re smaller, so we’re going to run on them. Height can get tired quick. That’s what we plan on.”
Grambling’s strength lies on the perimeter led by Hill who became the fourth ever NCAA Division I women’s basketball player to record a quadruple double – 15 points, 10 rebounds, 10 steals and 10 assists — in a win over Alabama State. On the season, Hill averages 17.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 4.9 steals per game.
“The kid is special, man,” Murray said. “She’s special on the court, off the court. She flirts with quadruple doubles every single night. She very rarely gets the credit that she deserves. You all just saw the one time she did score a quadruple double. We see it on a regular basis. She does everything for our basketball team. She has the heart of a tiger. Like I said, we wouldn’t be here without her. I’m just glad she’s a junior and we got one more year with her.”