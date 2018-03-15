19 — number of years since Grambling State advanced to the NCAA Tournament

4.9 — Grambling State’s Shakyla Hill’s steals per game, an average that leads the SWAC

16 — number of consecutive NCAA tournaments Baylor has appeared in

6 — number of records Baylor broke at the Big 12 Championship, including Lauren Cox’s seven blocked shots in title game that matched a total set by Brittney Griner

10 — Northern Colorado’s seed for the tournament which is the second-highest seed for a Big Sky team (1997 Montana, No. 9 seed)

13 — current win streak for Northern Colorado

11 — Number of years it’s been since Michigan played in Texas (Texas A&M, Nov. 2007)

24 — number of 20-point games for Michigan’s Katelynn Flaherty

Tags

Don't Miss...