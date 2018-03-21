LEXINGTON, KY — From deciphering the difference between the (Louisville) Cardinals and the (Stanford) Cardinal — the first referring to the bird and the latter referring to the color — to admiring the dominance of Kalani Brown, there is plenty to follow in the next several days at Kentucky’s Rupp Arena.
It may be watching a pair of Under-23 National Team in Baylor’s Brown and Louisville’s Asia Durr that won gold in Japan over the summer. Or perhaps you’d get a thrill from watching Oregon State catch fire from the perimeter or seeing a Stanford basketball team peaking at the perfect time.
If that isn’t enough to get you to catch all the action from the Lexington Regional, here are 16 more reasons to get you fired up to watch as four of the nation’s top teams battle for one ticket to the Final Four in Columbus, Ohio.
1Top seeds struggle against Stanford inside Rupp Arena. This is the third straight year that the Cardinal has been placed in the Lexington Regional. The prior two years, Stanford knocked off No. 1 seed Notre Dame.
2Oregon State’s national rank in 3-point percentage (40.2). The Beavers are on pace to absolutely shatter the program’s single-season record of 38.3 percent set in the 1993-94 season.
3Total number of seniors between Baylor and Oregon State: Dekeiya Cohen and the injured Kristy Wallace for Baylor and Marie Gurich for the Beavers.
4Number of teams to advance to the Sweet 16 without hosting in either the first or second rounds. Oregon State is one of those few teams still alive after ending Tennessee’s 57-game streak of winning home NCAA tournament contests.
5Stanford is tied for fifth nationally in games against Top 25 opponents this season with 12. The Cardinal started 1-7, but has won three of the last four.
6 Number of Lady Bears to register a double-double this season: Kalani Brown, Lauren Cox, Kristy Wallace, Dekeiya Cohen, Natalie Chou and Didi Richards.
7 Every team in the Lexington Regional has advanced to the Final Four in the last seven years.
8 Number of 30-point games in the career of Louisville’s Asia Durr.
9 The rebounding average for Louisville’s Myisha Hines-Allen this season.
10 Number of games that Oregon State’s Marie Gurich has blocked a minimum of four shots.
11Points Stanford’s Brittany McPhee averages off 50 percent shooting inside Rupp Arena.
12Five different Baylor players average at least 12 points in NCAA action: Lauren Cox (24), Kalani Brown (19), Alexis Morris and Dekeiya Cohen (14.5) along with Juicy Landrum (12.5). Cox, Brown and Cohen each average at least 12 points on the season as a whole.
13 Total number of Final Four appearances by Stanford, the third-most by any school entering this year’s tournament.
14 Number of games that Oregon State had at least four players score in double figures.
15 Number of years ago that Baylor’s freshman assist record was set (Ebony Jackson, 116). Alexis Morris is seven assists from breaking that record.
16 Number of assists Louisville averages per game, which ranks 19th in the country.