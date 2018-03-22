LEXINGTON, Ky. — It was a proud papa moment for Matt Shadeed.
From the end of the Lady Bears’ bench, Baylor’s director of athletic performance watched as Kalani Brown and Lauren Cox silenced the critics down the stretch at the Big 12 tournament earlier this month.
The questions were plentiful: With such a limited bench, would the Lady Bears be able to keep up with their opposition? Would they get tired playing three games in three days? How would Brown and Cox be able to keep up with the quick tempo?
After playing 31 minutes each in a 46-point win over TCU, the Baylor bigs played all 40 minutes against Texas. Brown led the way with 20 points off 9-of-13 shooting from the floor, while Cox put up another double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds to go with four assists and a total of seven blocks that matched the title game record set by Brittney Griner.
If that wasn’t enough proof of their durability, Brown went down when she tweaked her ankle under Baylor’s basket in the second half. After she was helped off the court to the bench for an ensuing timeout, Brown returned to the floor to finish out the game.
“What people don’t understand is if you play the game hard for 40 minutes, I don’t care what you did to prepare, you’re going to be tired,” Shadeed said. “It’s going to be how you prepared yourself with sleep, nutrition and hydration and what you have up here (mentally).
“That resiliency Kalani showed when she went down and then got right back in, I was so excited. It was a great memory to watch them battle and go to war on those back-to-back nights.”
Coming to Baylor
Kim Mulkey knew that once she said it, it might upset all of the other Baylor coaches. But the women’s basketball head coach is confident that Shadeed is the best on campus.
“The first thing that caught my attention was he got in touch with us,” Mulkey said. “I’m thinking, ‘Okay, is he about to get fired and looking for a job.’ But when he told me the reason he wanted to come to Baylor, it touched my heart. He had his first son. He wants to spend more quality time with his family.
“Instead of being charged with however many you have on a football team, in women’s basketball, it’s 15 kids. … I think he’s the best in the business. I think he’s the best at Baylor. We’re fortunate to have him.”
Shadeed was at Arkansas State for 3 1/2 years, where he was the assistant athletic director for athletics performance. But he was looking for a new challenge in his professional career in addition to being able to spend more time with his wife, Emily and son, Bear.
“I felt like living a purpose driven life of trying to be the best Christian man I can be every day, be a great husband, be a great father and then use the weight room as a vehicle to inspire and enrich young people. That’s what it’s all about for me,” Shadeed said. “Basketball’s always been close to my heart. When I was really young, if you would have asked me, ‘Hey where do you want to be when you’re 35?’ I would have said I want to be a director or strength and conditioning in the NBA.
“Obviously, now that I know more about the professional level, it’s not really for me being a family man because there’s so much travel. But, just kind of a combination of things, those purposes of my life of why am I here and what am I here to do, it’s surrounded by that and knowing I want to spend more time at the house and basketball’s been close to my heart, it all came together with this opportunity.”
As he sat in a room with the entire women’s basketball staff for his job interview, he sensed something pulling him like a magnet to Baylor and to working for Mulkey.
“I’m a big energy guy and that doesn’t just mean the rah-rah side, but the aura and the environment, the feel of a program, of a culture, of a staff, of a team,” Shadeed said. “It’s the heartbeat. It’s a real palpable energy, and you can feel that. When I came to the interview, you can just see the alignment and this really focused vision of competitiveness.”
Instilling principles
There is no blanket policy when it comes to what Shadeed does for this Baylor team. An apple away keeps the doctor away is a cliché that has no room here.
“He’s got energy. He has a creative mind,” Mulkey said. “Basketball is a different sport. You have to work individually with those kids. You have to motivate them. They have to want to eat right. You have to figure out what does Kalani need, Juicy (Landrum) need, Cox need, Natalie (Chou) need.”
In order to do that, Shadeed started with talking to the players, building relationships and figuring out their strengths and weaknesses. From there, the strength staff uses heart-rate monitors to collect more data on the player.
“These girls are elite level basketball players in the world for their gender and age group,” Shadeed said. “A lot of them don’t have a background in weightlifting either, so it’s not like you need to come in and create this super expansive scientific thing. Just stick to the basics and do them really well. Teach the kids about urgency and attention to detail and communication and things like that.”
At this point in the season, the Lady Bears aren’t pumping iron with the frequency that they did earlier in the season. While the workouts shrink in volume, they’re still moving and doing things to develop and keep their bodies resilient and ready to perform.
Nutrition, sleep, hydration
When the Lady Bears entered their locker room inside Rupp Arena for the Lexington Regional, there was a snack basket waiting for them. Shadeed immediately went over to the basket and removed some of the goodies.
“I took out the juices, the Sprites, the Goldfish because that’s just stuff that they don’t need,” Shadeed said. “If it’s in there, they want to eat it. They get mad at me: ‘Look at Coach Matt taking all our stuff.’ Hate me now, thank me later.”
When asked about Shadeed’s influence in his first year at Baylor, Brown and Landrum didn’t bat an eye. They both pointed to his emphasis on nutrition.
“He’s been a great help, fixing our nutrition, first and foremost,” Brown said. “That was a big deal for him. And then strength came second. I thought that — yeah, he’s just a great strength coach.”
Added Landrum: “I tell him I hate nutrition, but he knows all the right things I should eat, put in my body for fuel to play however many minutes I need to play.”
After Shadeed did an overhaul on the team’s snack basket to tackle two of his main pillars – nutrition and hydration — he sat off in a corner of the locker room and read up on a book about sleep. The Lady Bears can do all the recovery and stretching in the world, but if good quantity and quality of sleep isn’t happening, their training and conditioning won’t come to light because their bodies are simply too tired.
“Sleep is clinically proven to have a direct impact on your performance,” Shadeed said. “We talk about that and I’m always reminding them. They’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, here he goes again.’ But it’s so important.”
Breakfast club
Shadeed was trying to find a way to connect, to build a relationship with Lauren Cox, who has Type 1 Diabetes. They started going to breakfast together, so instead of Shadeed telling Cox what she should eat, they built their plates together at the Beauchamp Athletics Nutrition Center (BANC).
Then it turned into sending a group text to the rest of the team asking them to join them for breakfast. Hence, the Breakfast Club.
“Lauren’s done a great job,” Shadeed said. “She’s like the CEO of Breakfast Club. She’s been a stud in staying committed to what we need to get done. … It became a little fellowship with the rest of the team.”
To amp it up, they made hoodies with a strong, muscled-up bear on the front that says, ‘Breakfast Club.’ For a team full of so many competitive players, what better way to get them involved than by coming up with a points system and having them compete for a sweatshirt.
Right now, four Lady Bears have hoodies. Landrum is one of them.
“I have me a hoodie,” Landrum said with a smile. “I went 10 times. If you go 10 times, you get a hoodie. I eat breakfast with them every Tuesday and Thursday.”
Shadeed has been successful in his first year of getting the Lady Bears to buy into what he’s preaching. So with things like Breakfast Club, it’s important for him to do it with them.
“Getting in with them makes it more realistic because they’re like, ‘Oh, coach is with us,’” Shadeed said. “If I walked around all the time chugging a Coke, it wouldn’t work that way.”
Building relationships
Alexis Morris texted Shadeed and asked him to pick her up for class. On the way to campus, she said, “Man, Coach Matt, you’re like my big brother.”
With a smile, Shadeed said that that’s exactly what he wants to be.
“Sometimes you may be more of a father figure, sometimes more of a big brother,” Shadeed said. “Talking with (Morris), I’m always on her head. I love the kid to death. She’s a baller but she’s a knucklehead. I just try to teach her things. She texted me once, ‘Come get me from class,’ and I put, ‘?...’ You’re going to ask me nicely, you’re going to say please or I’m not going to come get you. We’re going to do stuff the right way.”
When you watch Baylor take on sixth-seeded Oregon State on Friday evening inside Rupp Arena, you’ll see Shadeed doing what he’s done all season. In warm-ups, he’s standing on the court, instructing the players on what to do while cheering them on in the process.
During the game, he sits toward the end of the bench and leaps to his feet with excitement at each big time play for Baylor.
“It’s awesome,” Shadeed said. “I can give them noogies but can also love them up at the same time. It’s priceless, man.”