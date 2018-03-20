Enter the paint at your own risk. Actually, put up a shot with Lauren Cox anywhere in the near vicinity at your own risk. Players who attack the rim with regularity hesitate with the Baylor sophomore on the court. Those who are used to banging in the lane while imposing their will become docile when the 6-4 forward is guarding them.
Cox, the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, not only blocks shots that simultaneously destroys the souls of her opponents, she also alters the tendencies of opposing players with her mere presence on the court. With a 6-8 wingspan, she’s rarely out of reach.
Cox put up two blocks against Grambling in the first round of the NCAA Tournament but the Lady Tigers’ guard Shakyla Hill mentioned after the 50-point Baylor win that as a player who usually “gets to the cup with ease,” her usual game plan was affected by the Lady Bears’ size inside.
The Lauren Cox effect.
“If you don’t understand basketball, you don’t understand what she brings to our team,” Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey said. “It’s easy to see who scores, who rebounds, who blocks shots. Lauren Cox’s presence on the defensive end of the floor, her knowledge of the game, where I need to be to help, the angle I need to be, can I get on my man, guard a perimeter player. If you understand the game, you understand her value if she never scores a point or blocks a shot or gets a rebound because she understands what a coach is looking for even when she’s on help side.”
Freshman year
Cox was the No. 1 ranked player in the nation coming out of Flower Mound High School. With offers from the likes of Connecticut, Notre Dame and Tennessee, the McDonalds All-American and four-time gold medalist with USA Basketball decided to come to Baylor.
For a window into Cox’s personality, keep in mind that there were already four forwards on the roster last season.
“Lauren Cox came to this program with All-Americans in front of (her), but (she) still came here,” Mulkey said. “That just tells you the unselfishness of those kids. … They know when they get recruited to Baylor, there’s no promises in playing time. They’re promised one thing only, we’ll get you a degree. I can’t promise you national championships, I can’t promise you Big 12 championships. We’ll make you a better player.”
In her inaugural season, Cox played in every contest, averaging 7.6 points and 4.1 rebounds in 13.4 minutes per game. She received the Big 12 Sixth Man Award and was a unanimous selection to the Big 12 All-Freshman team.
“A year ago we had a bigger bench, a lot more depth,” Mulkey said. “When you’re a freshman and you’re coming off the bench, your window is pretty short because you can’t make many mistakes or you’re probably going to come out.”
With 53 total blocks on the season, Cox became the fourth-best freshman shot blocker in program history. It wasn’t until late January, in a 91-49 win over Kansas State in Manhattan, that Cox recorded her first career double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds.
Fast forward to the present and Cox has 16 double-doubles in her career, including four straight.
Sophomore sensation
Mulkey said she wouldn’t say exactly what she told Cox in the locker room after last season.
“I challenged her right in her face,” the Baylor head coach said. “I think she accepted the challenge.”
In more than double the minutes Cox averaged as a freshman, the forward has doubled her production across the board for the Lady Bears. Cox averages 30.1 minutes per game and records 15.3 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. Her 16 rebounds against Michigan on Sunday moved her to a total of 324 boards on the season which broke Baylor’s sophomore rebounding record (318, Maggie Davis-Stinnett, 1987-88).
“I think a lot of (my success) goes back to last year,” Cox said. “We had five really good post players. I learned a lot from that. This time of year, I know that I was going to have to step up, especially with Kristy (Wallace) going down. All of us had to step up. We have a small roster. We’re all going to have to step up and do our part.”
In the Big 12 Championship title game, Cox swatted seven Texas shots which tied the conference tournament single game block record set by Brittney Griner. When Cox blocks a shot, it’s not a slight tap that sends the basketball elsewhere. It’s a rejection of epic proportions that goes flying into the stands.
Cox obviously played volleyball in high school.
“It’s a timing thing,” Cox said. “(Volleyball) translates to the basketball game, blocking shots. Coach Mulkey always tells the guards if somebody gets past you, don’t foul them or anything because we are the second line of defense, and we’re going to help you out.”
Outside the paint, Cox is able to stretch the defense with her 3-point shot from the top of the key. If a defender comes out to challenge that shot, Cox is able to drive around her opponent and finish at the rim. She can score facing up or with her back to the basket. Her footwork has improved in addition to her post moves and her height allows her jump shot to go off over the defense.
Against a Grambling team that put most of its defensive focus on 6-7 junior post Kalani Brown, Cox went off for a career high 30 points. In the postgame press conference, Cox mentioned that when the opposing defense focuses on one of them, the other will go off.
With Cox and Brown on the bench getting some rest toward the end of the Grambling game, Brown was seen leaning over and putting bunny ears on Cox on the jumbotron. Mulkey didn’t see it but grinned and shook her head when she heard about it.
“I probably would have given them the evil eye and said, ‘Wait ‘til the game’s over,’” Mulkey said. “But I may not have. I may have winked at them and said, ‘Enjoy yourselves.’”
That’s what they’ve done all season, especially Cox who has seen a tremendous amount of growth from her freshman season to her sophomore campaign. Now, she hopes to keep it going as Baylor heads to Lexington, Kentucky for Sweet 16 action against Oregon State.