Baylor women’s basketball will take part in ‘Showdown on the Rez,’ a neutral site matchup against Arizona State Nov. 11, 2018 at the Bee Holdzil Fighting Scouts Event Center on the Navajo Reservation in Fort Defiance, Ariz.
The game will be televised on ESPN2. Tip times and ticket information will be announced at a later date.
‘Showdown on the Rez’ will take place on Veterans Day Weekend and will serve as a celebration of Native American Heritage Month as well as a platform to recognize and honor Native Americans who served in the armed forces.
Lorena’s Gee, Gatesville’s Jones participating in all-star game
Lorena girls basketball coach Rodney Gee and Gatesville standout Allaria Jones will take part in the 53rd annual Faith 7 Basketball Bowl on Saturday in Shawnee, Okla.
The game pits teams of Texas all-stars against players from Oklahoma. Jones, a first-team Super Centex standout and a Mary Hardin-Baylor signee, will play on the 10-member Texas girls squad.
That team’s head coach is Tyler Lee’s Ross Barber, formerly of Waco High. He’ll be assisted by Lorena’s Gee, who owns a 450-195 record in 26 years of coaching high school hoops, including the last eight at Lorena.
The Faith 7 girls game will tip off at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Oklahoma Baptist University’s Noble Complex, and the boys game will follow.
Big innings lift victors in Victory Bowl diamond action
Helped along by a five-run fourth inning, the Red team took an 8-6 victory over the Blue in the Super Centex Victory Bowl baseball game Friday night at UMHB’s Red Murff Field.
Harker Heights’ Tre Martin banged a big two-out single in that outburst in the fourth, and Troy’s A.J. Gonzalez also connected for an RBI single.
Garrett Kilcrease of Kerens had a two-run home run for the Blue in the losing effort.
Across the complex on the softball field, the Blue team pulled away late for a 7-4 win over Red in the Victory Bowl softball contest.
The game was tied 3-3 entering the sixth, but Blue scored three in that frame to snag the victory.