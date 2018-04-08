Four of the five signees for Baylor women’s basketball took part in the Jordan Brand Classic Sunday afternoon in Brooklyn as the Home team edged the Away team, 89-88.
Queen Egbo, and Aquira DeCosta were on the Away team, while NaLyssa Smith and Honesty Scott-Grayson were on the Home team.
Egbo finished with 11 rebounds and five points, while DeCosta had eight points and eight boards. Smith put up nine points with four rebounds, and Scott-Grayson scored 13 points to go with a pair of assists and three steals.