Queen Egbo and NaLyssa Smith were named to the 12-member 2018 USA Basketball Women’s U18 National Team after a three-day tryout at the United States Olympic Training Center.
The Baylor women’s basketball signees will return to Colorado Springs for training camp on July 20 before heading to the 2018 FIBA Americas U18 Championship from August 1-7 at a location yet to be announced.
To be eligible for the team, players must be U.S. citizens who are 18 years old or younger (born on or after Jan. 1, 2000).
USA women’s teams have compiled a 53-2 overall record in U18/Junior qualifiers and have won gold in 1988, 2000, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2016.