Sophomore guard Natalie Chou has been granted a release and will transfer from the Baylor women’s basketball program. The announcement was made by Lady Bears’ head coach Kim Mulkey.
In her time at Baylor, Chou played in 64 games with 21 starts. As a sophomore, Chou averaged 6.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game. Those marks improved upon her freshmen averages of 4.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest.
Chou’s action on the court was limited this season when she suffered a wrist injury when the Lady Bears hosted Texas in mid-January. She was cleared when West Virginia came to town the end of February. Chou came into the contest late to sub out senior Dekeiya Cohen. When Chou ran to the scorer’s table to check in, she was all smiles.
Chou went off for a game-high 17 points against Iowa State inside the Ferrell Center in early January when she drained all five of her first-half 3-pointers.
Chou’s departure leaves another opening in the backcourt for the Lady Bears in 2018-19 in addition to the graduation of Kristy Wallace who was recently drafted by the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream. When Chou went down this season with her wrist injury, sophomore Juicy Landrum filled in and quickly showed off her range and scoring ability.
Coming back for Baylor next season are the “double trouble” tandem of Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Lauren Cox and Big 12 Player of the Year Kalani Brown. Landrum, a La Vega High graduate also returns, as do the four freshmen – Alexis Morris, Didi Richards, Moon Ursin and Trinity Oliver.
Joining the returning Lady Bears from this past season’s Sweet 16 finish is the best recruiting class in the country with forward Caitlin Bickle, forward Aquira DeCosta, center Queen Egbo, forward NaLyssa Smith and guard Honesty Scott-Grayson. Also coming to Waco next season is graduate transfer Chloe Jackson from LSU. The guard averaged a team-high 18.1 points.