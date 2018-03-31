Kim Mulkey, head coach of the Baylor women’s basketball program, was a finalist for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. However, Mulkey was not announced as a member of the Class of 2018 Saturday afternoon in San Antonio.
Mulkey, the only basketball coach to win national championships as a head coach, assistant coach and player, is second nationally among the winningest active Division I coaches and third all-time in winning percentage, surpassing the late Hall of Fame coach and her mentor Pat Summitt, and owns the top win total in the Big 12 Conference.
This year’s Hall of Fame class includes two-time NBA Champion Ray Allen, four-time NBA All-Star Maurice Cheeks, the only coach in NCAA history to be named Conference Coach of the Year in four different conferences Charles “Lefty” Driesell, seven-time NBA All-Star Grant Hill, 10-time NBA All-Star Jason Kidd, two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash, three-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Smith and four-time WNBA Champion Tina Thompson.
Distinguished committees focused on preserving all areas from the game also selected five directly elected members. They include Charlie Scott from the Veterans Committee, Dino Radja from the International Committee, Ora Mae Washington from the Early African American Pioneers Committee, and Rod Thorn and Rick Welts from the Contributor Committee.
BU women’s 4x400 claims gold, men third
AUSTIN – The Baylor women’s 4x400-meter relay team zipped to a win at the Texas Relays on Saturday, closing out a solid meet.
Baylor’s foursome of Aaliyah Miller, Victoria Powell, Taylor Bennett and Kiana Horton overtook Texas A&M early in the race and zipped to the finish in 3:31.93. The Aggies finished second at 3:33.15.
“Overall, it was a good meet for us,” Baylor coach Todd Harbour said. “We had a lot of outstanding marks, and anytime you win at Texas Relays it’s a big deal. Our 4x1 relays ran well today, and we had some outstanding legs in the 4x4 relays. This is some of the best competition in the country at one of the premier meets. When you come here, you compete at a high level.”
The BU men’s 4x400 team finished third, clocking 3:05.09, to come in behind winner Texas A&M (3:02.74) and second-place TCU (3:04.90). Baylor’s team was comprised of Jayson Baldridge, Caleb Dickson, Howard Fields III and Wil London.
On the women’s side, BU’s 4x800 team placed third in a seldom-run event with a time of 8:48.44. Both of Baylor’s 4x100 relays took fifth, running times of 39.57 (men) and 44.74 (women), respectively.
Baylor will run at home for the first time when it hosts the Baylor Invitational next Saturday.
BU equestrian drops 2 at Big 12 tournament
SPRINGTOWN — The Baylor equestrian team dropped its two matches in the Big 12 tournament on Friday and Saturday to finish third behind Oklahoma State and TCU.
The Bears (5-8) lost a 12-8 decision to TCU and a 13-7 decision to Oklahoma State.
The Bears had five all-Big 12 selections, including Gabby Conte and Shannon Hogue in fences, Rachel Davis in flat riding, Abbi Demel in horsemanship, and Georgia Smith in reining. Davis and Smith were the Big 12 riders of the year in their respective disciplines.