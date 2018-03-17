As Kim Mulkey put it, Alexis Morris has swag.
There were plenty of questions from outside the Baylor women’s basketball program concerning what would happen to the Lady Bears after Kristy Wallace went down with an ACL injury in the regular season finale.
Mulkey didn’t have any questions. The Baylor head coach had a front row seat to the Morris show in practice all season long. Back when there were 10 healthy Lady Bears Mulkey would break them up into two teams, freshmen versus the upperclassmen, and they would scrimmage on Saturdays. With Morris running the point, the freshmen held their own.
“I’ve been watching (Morris) since the seventh grade,” Mulkey said. “It’s not a turnoff type of swag. It’s humble, sweet. But when you get on that floor, she’s trying to beat you. If she needs to pump a fist, she’ll do it. ... Alexis, she’s just a player that I’m not surprised by her ability to just step in when Kristy got hurt. That’s just not something that has shocked me.”
What stood out about Morris’s performance in the Big 12 Championship en route to being named to the All-Tournament team was that the freshman point guard didn’t leave any room for speculation. There aren’t any what ifs left surrounding her game and her ability as the starting point guard for a Baylor team hungry for the Final Four.
In Oklahoma City, Morris showed off her handles, her quickness, her decision-making ability (she finished the tournament with twice as many assists as turnovers), her defense and her shot.
For those who didn’t catch a glimpse of Morris in Chesapeake Energy Arena, they got a good look at her inside the Ferrell Center against Grambling. When the Lady Tiger defender helped off her to double down inside, Morris confidently drained a 3-pointer. She finished 5-for-7 from the floor, including a 2-for-2 mark from the perimeter, to go with five rebounds and five assists.
When Morris looks back at her game when she first stepped on campus, she’s seen the most improvement in her maturity on the court.
“Like in practice, I would always get mad at myself, get down on myself, just bring this bad energy into practice kind of just being selfish,” Morris said. “I think I’ve grown in that area. I can’t be like that now, being a starting point guard.”
While Morris has orchestrated the offensive show for Baylor, she’s not alone in the backcourt. She’s playing alongside her “sister” Juicy Landrum. The two played AAU ball together and act just like family.
In Saturday’s press conference, a question was asked to both of them and they argued about who would be the first to answer the question.
They’re familiar with each other but also in familiar territory with each stepping into the starting lineup in place of an injured teammate. Morris answered the call when Wallace went down, and Landrum took no time taking over for Natalie Chou when she suffered a wrist injury.
In Landrum’s first game in the starting lineup — in early February at Texas Tech — she got a heat check late in the second half as the sophomore guard finished with a career-high 20 points off 8-for-10 shooting from the floor and 4-for-6 marksmanship from the 3-point line.
“Last year sitting down, I learned a lot from Alexis Jones and Alexis Prince, playing behind them every day in practice,” Landrum said. “It means a lot to get this opportunity to be able to start and help the team.”
There is one mainstay in the Baylor backcourt, and that is Dekeiya Cohen. Under her leadership, Landrum and Morris have stepped up without any hesitation. There was no lag between Chou’s exit and Landrum’s entrance into the starting five.
There was no lull when it was Morris’ turn to take over. And that’s important. Even though faith is being sure of what you hope for and certain of what you do not see, Baylor’s new-look backcourt has earned the faith of their players, coaches and fans.
“I’ve seen them get a lot more confident,” Cohen said. “I see them become more leaders on the court, more vocal. They stepped up in every way we needed them to. Juicy, she’s a shooter. She’s been shooting the ball well. Lex, she’s a scoring point guard, and she’s been doing that well, too. I mean, they’ve done everything we can ask. We’re happy to have them on our team because most people, it’s hard for them to step up when opportunity knocks, but they’ve done a great job with it.”
Cohen has been consistent for Baylor all season long. She’s scored in every game she’s played in and is a major factor for opponents to be wary of on the offensive glass. And as these three continue to play together, the more they’ll be able to read each other’s minds on the court.
“I think Juicy has become more comfortable with Dekeiya because they’ve been on the floor two years together,” Mulkey said. “I think Alexis’ job is a little more difficult because she has to learn every one of them’s strengths and weaknesses. Does this one like the ball here? Can this one get out and run with me? Is this one capable of guarding somebody off the dribble? How much do I have to help her? That just comes with playing time.”