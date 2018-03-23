LEXINGTON, Ky. — The match-up between Baylor’s Kalani Brown and Oregon State’s Marie Gurich was expected to be a good one, and both players showed why they’ve been so successful this season.
Brown was frustrated with her performance after the game as she missed some close-range shots against the Beavers in Rupp Arena.
“She was able to finish and I couldn’t,” the Baylor junior said. “That was the end of it.”
Gurich said that she felt her quickness was key to her defense on Brown. Gurich wanted to take away Brown’s dominant hand, her left, and had to make adjustments when Brown started knocking down jumpers at the top of the key.
“My goal was just to make her think a little bit more about her shot, if she should pass it, drive it or shoot it,” Gurich said. “I think I adjusted a little bit by getting a little closer and backing up again just to make her think.”
On the boards
For the first time all season, Baylor was outrebounded by its opponent, 38-37. In the first half, Oregon State held the edge on the glass, 21-18. In the second half, the Lady Bears outrebounded the Beavers 19-17.
Baylor is 20th in the country in offensive rebounds per game with 15. In the first half, the Lady Bears only had four offensive boards, but they finished with 15 offensive rebounds for 12 second chance points.
On the season, 20 percent of Baylor’s offense comes from second chance points.
“We wanted to shut down their offensive rebounds,” Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck said. “When you look at that team, that’s what you fear the most. ... When the guard drives middle, the help (defender) comes and they dump off passes to two probably All-Americans, right, how do you defend in a way that keeps those post players out of position to get offensive rebounds.”