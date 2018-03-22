LEXINGTON, Ky. — With sixth-seeded Oregon State going up against second-seeded Baylor Friday night in the Sweet 16 in Lexington, there were plenty of questions about the Beavers’ 60-57 victory over Baylor in the 2016 Elite Eight in Dallas.
That win propelled Oregon State to its first Final Four, and its effects have been felt ever since in Corvallis, Ore.
“It was a pivotal moment for us and a day we’ll never forget,” Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck said. “We all draw strength from that. I don’t know if (the win over) Tennessee happens Sunday if that didn’t happen two years ago. I don’t know, because why did we get the belief that we could go inot Tennessee and beat them on their home floor when nobody had done it in the tournament?
“Well, we beat Baylor in Dallas two years ago. Well, the Baylor win in Dallas also gave us the confidence that we could go into Stanford and win last year where we’d never won. It’s just all these firsts add up. That day was a day that none of us will ever forget.”
Both rosters have been overhauled since that game two years ago. Kalani Brown andw Dekeiya Cohen return for Baylor, while Marie Gulich and Katie McWilliams return for Oregon State. Gulich scored four points in 20 minutes, while McWilliams saw the floor for less than a minute.
Brown finished with 12 points and six rebounds in 19 minutes, while Cohen didn’t play.
“Everything (Brown) did in that first match-up was at the rim, on the block, under the basket, and now she’ll pick and pop and stretch the floor a little bit and look for those perimeter shots,” Rueck said. “That’s impressive because that was not in her comfort zone a couple years ago.”
Wallace update
Baylor senior Kristy Wallace is still in Australia. She recently underwent surgery on her ACL.
“Texting, there’s 16 hours difference between Australia time and our time, and just texting her, keeping her spirits up, which you don’t have to,” Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey said. “That kid has a spirit. She’ll be fine. I just wish that she was with us on the bench as opposed to being in Australia, but because of the long flight, I don’t know when they will release her to come back to Baylor. She still needs to graduate. Keeping our fingers crossed that she’ll be back in Waco and at Baylor maybe next week sometime.”
Oregon State from 3
The Beavers are deadly from the perimeter. Oregon State is second in the country in 3-point percentage at 40.3. Aleah Goodman leads the way shooting 47.1 percent, followed by Katie McWilliams (44.3) and Kat Tudor (41.2).
“They’re going to make about 8½ 3s a game and shoot about 21 or 22 a game,” Mulkey said. “They have size. Their offense is very difficult to defend. We didn’t do a very good job of it two years ago. It’s pretty much the same style of play.”
Across the country
Oregon State is racking up the airline miles. After playing at Tennessee on Sunday, the Beavers flew back to Corvallis before getting on another plane to fly to Lexington.
In total, Oregon State has flown 4,180 miles this week.
“Well, we just completed a quick down-and-back, back home and we’re back in the eastern time zone,” Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck said. “We’ve got our airline miles and we’ve got our finals taken care of for the most part. This team has done a really impressive job handling it all with maturity and toughness and seem to be taking everything in stride and having a lot of fun along the way.”
First meeting
Friday night will be the first time that Louisville has played Stanford. The two teams were originally supposed to play each other in the Columbus Tip-Off Classic earlier in the season, but scheduling conflicts got in the way.
The Cardinals ended up playing Ohio State and Stanford played UConn.
“I know Stanford wasn’t able to play past a certain time because they had to get back to the West Coast,” Louisville head coach Jeff Walz said. “We have had some talks about trying to play, but it’s been fun. You watch them play. I’ve watched Tara (VanDeveer) for years. She does a remarkable job. She’s a Hall of Famer for a reason. We know they’re going to be very well prepared and very well-coached.”
Bench production
Louisville has the ACC Player of the Year in junior guard Asia Durr. The Cardinals also have a stellar forward in senior Myisha Hines-Allen. But the production doesn’t rest solely on their shoulders. In Louisville’s 115-51 win over Murray State in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Durr and Hines-Allen combined for 15 points in 14 and 20 minutes respectively.
The bench took over for the Cardinals as it outscored Murray State’s reserves 76-8. That is the most bench points on record for Louisville.
On the season, the Cardinals’ reserves are outscoring the opponent’s bench, 659-409.
“I think when our bench is playing great we’re a dangerous team because you never know whose night it is, and we have so many unselfish players so it doesn’t matter whose night it is,” Durr said. “We get it to that person. It could be anybody.”
Familiar arena
For the third year in a row, Stanford has been put in the Lexington regional. In each of the previous two years, the Cardinal topped the No. 1 seed. Then a year ago, Stanford advanced to the Final Four.
“You know, the place itself doesn’t (bring us luck),” Stanford head coach Tara VanDerveer said. “You have to have the players that do the work. But I think that when you feel good about things, it’s always good. We’re excited to be here and excited to be playing in this regional.Our team has, I think, confidence, and there’s a certain relaxation — you’re relaxed at the same time. We’re in the same hotel or whatever, and there’s a certain comfort that comes with familiarity. That won’t be enough, however. We know we have to play really well.”
The trip to Lexington was a lot smoother for Stanford this go-round, though. Last year, due to plane issues, the Cardinal flew directly from Manhattan, Kansas, to Kentucky.
“it was probably a little easier in a way in than a little less chaotic,” VanDerveer said. “Everyone has clean clothes this trip, whereas we weren’t planning to come directly from Kansas last time.”
Rough start
Stanford started the season 8-6 through the first two months of the season, going 1-5 against ranked opponents. The Cardinal’s 22-10 record entering the NCAA tournament was its worst since the program was 18-10 in 2001. Stanford also entered the tournament with its worst shooting percentages across the board in school history – 41.9 percent from the field, 30.9 percent from the 3-point line and 63.9 percent at the free-throw line.
But none of that matters now.
In the first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament, Stanford recorded its finest offensive performances of the season, averaging 86 points off 50.8 percent shooting from the floor and 51.3 percent from the perimeter.
“Obviously we started off tough, we had a tough preseason, but I think it was very intentional,” senior Kaylee Johnson said. “I think the biggest thing that we tried to instill in some of the younger players, something I think we really understood, being upperclassmen, is that it’s a long season and it’s kind of a roller coaster. There’s ups and downs, and you guys grow from it, and I think the most important thing is staying resilient and really developing throughout the season.”
Mulkey named WBCA Regional Coach of the Year
Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey was named the WBCA Regional Coach of the Year and was one of 10 finalists for the United States Marine Corps/WBCA Coach of the Year.
In her 18th season in Waco, Mulkey led a roster of 10 players or less to the second-best season in program history (33-1). Baylor went undefeated through the regular conference season to claim its eighth-straight Big 12 regular season title. The Lady Bears then topped Kansas State, TCU and No. 8 Texas to win the ninth Big 12 Championship title.
Mulkey was unanimously voted Big 12 Coach of the Year for her efforts and was one of 10 finalists for the 2018 Werner Ladder Naismith Women’s College Coach of the Year award.
Trio of Lady Bears named All-Region nominees
Senior guard Kristy Wallace, junior center Kalani Brown and sophomore forward Lauren Cox were announced as All-Region nominees for the 2018 WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-America Team.
Cox and Wallace are first time nominees, while this is Brown’s second nomination. The junior went on to secure 2017 All-America recognition.
Wallace, who was unanimously named to the All-Big 12 first team and to the Big 12 All-Defensive Team, let the Lady Bears to their eighth Big 12 regular season title in a row with a flawless, 18-0, mark. She ran the Baylor offense and was charged with defending opponents’ top scorers before suffering a season-ending ACL injury in the regular season finale.
Brown leads the Lady Bears in scoring (20.1), rebounding (10.2), double-doubles (18) and field goal percentage (.660) through 34 games. The unanimous Big 12 Player of the Year and All-Big 12 first team performer has already been named to the Sports Illustrated All-America first team, the espnW All-America second team and the USA Today Sports second team for her efforts.
Cox, the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and All-Big 12 first team honoree, averages a team-high 24.0 points and 16.5 rebounds per game through two NCAA Tournament contests. On the season, she leads the Big 12 in blocked shots (2.6), ranks third in rebounding (9.8) and ninth in scoring (15.3). Cox owns a 51.7 field goal percentage, 31.8 three-point field goal percentage and 74.8 free throw percentage in 33 games played this season.
The 2018 WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-America team will be announced on Thursday, March 29 at the WBCA Convention in Columbus, Ohio. To view a complete list of WBCA All-Region nominees, visit www.wbca.org.