Bruce Gietzen and Maggie Davis-Stinnett will call Baylor women’s basketball games as the program’s new radio team beginning with the 2018-19 season.
Gietzen, a former color analyst for the Houston Astros, and Davis-Stinnett, a former Lady Bear and member of the Baylor Athletic Hall of Fame, succeed the longtime voices of the Lady Bears, Rick May and Lori Fogleman, who retired from the air following the 2017-18 season.
Gietzen will be the program’s play-by-play voice. He also serves as the Director of Student Publications at Baylor and teaches in the journalism department. Gietzen has spent more than three decades in broadcast and print journalism.
He was a radio color analyst for the Astros for three seasons in addition to hosting postseason call-in and weekly Sunday afternoon television managers shows. Gietzen was a contributing reporter to Prime Sports (Fox), ESPN, CNN, ABC, MLB and NBA and also hosted and produced pregame, halftime and postgame shows for the Houston Rockets for seven years.
Before assuming his current job at Baylor, Gietzen spent a year as Director of Communications at Waco ISD and 13 years as the news co-anchor and managing editor at KXXV-TV in Waco.
Davis-Stinnett will be the broadcast’s color analyst. Davis-Stinnett is one of the most decorated players in Lady Bear history, recording 2,027 points and 1,011 rebounds from 1986-91. She was named an All-SWC performer in 1988, 1989 and 1991 in addition to being the only player in SWC history to register more than 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in their career. She was inducted into the SWC Hall of Fame last year.
Davis-Stinnett led the Lady Bears in scoring and rebounding in each of her seasons. She ranks fifth in scoring and sixth in rebounding all-time at Baylor. Davis-Stinnett owns the second-highest career scoring total in SWC history and was named to the SWC’s All-Decade Team after her career.
Gietzen and Davis-Stinnett will broadcast Lady Bear basketball games on the Baylor IMG Sports Network.