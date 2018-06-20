The Baylor women's basketball team will play in the 2018 South Point Thanksgiving Shootout Nov. 23-24 in Las Vegas. The Lady Bears join Arizona State, Buffalo, Georgetown, Hartford, Louisville, South Dakota State and Southern Illinois for the tournament, which will be held at the four-star South Point Hotel and Casino.
For more information on the tournament, fans can visit www.sporttours.net or follow @SportTours on Instagram and Twitter. Fan room rates, tournament schedule and matchups will be announced at a later date.