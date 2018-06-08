Baylor women’s basketball will take part in ‘Showdown on the Rez,’ a neutral site matchup against Arizona State Nov. 11, 2018 at the Bee Holdzil Fighting Scouts Event Center on the Navajo Reservation in Fort Defiance, Ariz.
The game will be televised on ESPN2. Tip times and ticket information will be announced at a later date.
‘Showdown on the Rez’ will take place on Veterans Day Weekend and will serve as a celebration of Native American Heritage Month as well as a platform to recognize and honor Native Americans who served in the armed forces.