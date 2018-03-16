Lauren Cox was on fire. Whether it be from her favorite spot at the top of the key for the 3-ball, or inside the paint with the occasional put-back bucket off an offensive rebound, the Baylor sophomore seemed unstoppable.
Cox torched the Grambling defense as she put up a career-high 30 points in Baylor’s 96-46 victory over the Lady Tigers in the first round fo the NCAA tournament Friday night inside the Ferrell Center.
“I think a big part of it obviously was our size advantage,” Cox said. “I was just able to catch it on the low block, turn and face, just shoot over them. Me and Kalani, we’re going to be a matchup disaster for some teams. You have to focus on one of us. When you focus on the other, then the other one’s going to go off.”
She didn’t get out to the best of starts as she came out of the gate 0-for-3 from the floor before she nailed a 3-pointer to get her going. In the first quarter alone, Cox was 2-for-7 from the floor but a perfect 4-for-4 from the free-throw line.
In addition to her prolific scoring, Cox nearly matched her career high in rebounds as well as she pulled down 17 boards, 11 of which came on the offensive end. Cox almost had a double-double after the first quarter.
“She stretches the floor out, she’s reliable in there,” senior Dekeiya Cohen said. “She gets a bunch of offensive rebounds. It just makes our jobs a lot easier, really. She can shoot the ball. When she gets it, she can shoot it because she’s hitting it. That’s no problem. We give it to her, run back down the court. It’s great playing with her.”
That wasn’t all Cox did, though, as she racked up five assists with no turnovers on the night.
Three of those assists went down low to Kalani Brown. Baylor’s high-low set that it’s run all season, where one of the bigs stands around the top of the key and passes it down to the other big on the block, was efficient against the smaller Grambling team.
“A lot of passes they got throwing, you’re looking at a 6-4 kid, with her hands raised being 6-8, throwing it to somebody 6-7 with her hands raised, being 7-2, 7-3,” Grambling head coach Freddie Murray said. “Fifty-six of their points actually came in the paint.”
Brown put up 20 points and pulled down 15 rebounds as the Lady Tigers had no answers for either member of Baylor’s “Double Trouble.” As Cox put it, when a team focuses on one of them, it opens things up for the other. And boy, did the floodgates open for Cox.
“I don’t know that there are many girls 6-7 in the country really that can play as well as Kalani,” Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey said. “Then when you look at what Cox brings to the table, you have to guard her on the perimeter, she can shoot the 3. That helps Kalani one-on-one in the paint. Those kids, they’re just a special duo. I just get to be the lucky one to coach ‘em.”
Cohen and freshman Alexis Morris also finished in double figures with 17 and 12 points respectively. As a team, Baylor shot 52.1 percent from the floor while holding Grambling to 25.4 percent.
Jazmin Boyd led the Lady Tigers with 20 points, followed by Shakyla Hill with 10.
“They did a good job of kind of clogging up the driving lanes on us, which made us more of a perimeter-based team,” Murray said. “In these types of games, you got to make shots. But my hat is off to them. They’re going to be a tough team to beat.”