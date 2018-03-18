You only need but five.
Kim Mulkey has said that time and time again this season when addressing the lack of depth on this year’s Baylor roster.
Against a feisty Michigan team led by the program’s all-time leading scorer and one of the most efficient posts in the country, the quintet of Lady Bears starters played most of the game as second-seeded Baylor topped the Wolverines, 80-58, to move on to the Sweet 16 for the 10th straight year.
"It's a huge honor," Baylor sophomore Lauren Cox said on advancing to the Sweet 16. "This team has gone through a lot this year, a lot of adversity. We fought through all of it. We stayed together. Getting to the Sweet 16 is really important for us. That was obviously one of our goals. We just want to get over the hump of that Sweet 16, Elite 8, get ourselves to the Final Four."
Didi Richards came in for 11 minutes and the bench cleared for the final minute of action, but Dekeiya Cohen, Lauren Cox, Kalani Brown, Alexis Morris and Juicy Landrum each played at least 32 minutes on the night. And each one contributed to Baylor’s 22-point victory over Michigan.
For the ninth time this season, five different Lady Bears scored in double figures. Sophomore forward Lauren Cox led the way for Baylor with 18 points. She also finished with 16 rebounds, which broke the program's sophomore rebounding record. Cox now has 324 rebounds.
Behind Cox, the backcourt duo of freshman Alexis Morris and sophomore Juicy Landrum each finished with 17 points as they combined for nine assists and two turnovers.
Junior Kalani Brown put up 16 points to go with six rebounds as senior Dekeiya Cohen rounded out the group with 12 points and three steals.
Landrum also finished with three steals as she drew the assignment of defending Katelynn Flaherty. The Michigan senior guard scored 12 points in the first half and finished with 18 points on the game.
"I think I played great defense on Flaherty," Landrum said. "She's a really great player. They set a lot of screens for her. But I think I really did a good job of chasing her around the screens and getting over screens. So, I mean, I held her to three points in the second half. I guess that's a pretty good job."
A big part of why the game was so close to start was due to the play of Flaherty and junior post Hallie Thome. Thome started the game 11-for-11 inside and seemed unstoppable as she recorded a total of 22 points. Baylor made the necessary defensive adjustments at halftime and held Thome to four points in the second half after she put up 18 points in the first half alone.
"She's really long and she's really skilled around the basket," Cox said. "We had to really adjust. We kind of bodied up to her a little bit, just had to time our blocks better."
While Thome and Flaherty combined for 40 points, the rest of the Wolverines had only 18 points. Overall, Michigan finished shooting 39 percent from the floor while Baylor shot 45.1 percent.
The Lady Bears held an eight-point advantage at halftime, but Michigan clawed back into it to cut the deficit to three with 7:10 to play in the third quarter. And then Baylor went on a 13-0 run.
With Baylor up by 13 with 1:23 left in the third quarter, the Lady Bears defense reached another level as they recorded three straight steals, two by Landrum. Baylor scored layups off two of the steals.
Overall, the Lady Bears scored 28 points off 19 Michigan turnovers.
"I think we kind of got stagnant being able to score a little bit," Michigan head coach Kim Barnes Arico said. "I feel like it was at 45-41 for about three or four possessions where we had an opportunity to extend that. Then we turned it over. We went for the steal. They got the layup. We came back. Hal turned it over again, they passed long, I think they got the and-one. That was a big swing when they were able to go up. We had three or four chances to score at that time."