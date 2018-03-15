It’s not like they haven’t seen it before. Kalani Brown and Lauren Cox have faced plenty of double, and even triple, teams throughout the season. What does change, though, is where those extra defenders come from.
There is no goalie No. 2 Baylor’s opposition can send to the bench in exchange for an extra player on the floor for some kind of offensive advantage. Instead, they have to choose a Lady Bear to leave – to help off of – in order to stick an extra defender or two on Brown or Cox.
In their fresh white kicks Thursday afternoon inside the Ferrell Center, the Lady Bears tuned up their court vision and ball movement to be able to carve up opposing defenses. What court vision and ball movement, you ask. The vision should be inside to Brown or Cox and the ball movement should go straight inside to them for the easy paint points.
But when those help defenders come, that means a Lady Bear on the perimeter is open. And for a team that is second in the nation in field goal percentage (51.2 percent), anyone that defender helps off of is a potent scorer.
“When you do your scouting report on us, you’re obviously going to talk about Cox and Kalani, but like I said, we don’t have scrubs around them,” Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey said. “You better do your homework, because we can score at all positions. And while we don’t have a lot of depth, you don’t need but five.”
Notice the use of the word scorer and not shooter. A shooter is someone who shoots at a high volume. That’s her only offensive attack is setting up for a shot. Defenders play up close to that person because the threat of a drive is few and far between.
But each player on this Lady Bear roster is a scorer. There is no standing in the corner behind the 3-point line waiting for a pass and firing a crazy number of shots per game. No, these Baylor players are multifaceted.
During practice, Juicy Landrum found an open Alexis Morris at the top of the key. Instead of settling for the 3-pointer, the freshman point guard shot faked then drove to the paint for a pull-up jumper.
Swish.
“She’s definitely stepped up,” senior Dekeiya Cohen said. “She’s done a great job. We’re definitely proud of her. She’s doing everything we asked her to do.”
Then there’s Landrum who Lady Bear fans have seen go off for a splendid sophomore campaign. She’s not just a 3-point shooter. Landrum attacks the basket and is a solid finisher.
In one of Baylor’s final Big 12 regular season contest, the Lady Bears were running a three-on-two fast break, meaning there were three Baylor players running down on offense in comparison to only two defenders.
One of the defenders ran out to cover Landrum immediately behind the 3-point line which left Dekeiya Cohen wide open for a layup.
Most of the time, the help-side defender helps off of Dekeiya Cohen, even though the senior is having her best season in a Baylor uniform. She’s the midrange master, as her jump shot is money. Cohen can attack as well, and her size at 6-2 can give her a post-up advantage against smaller defenders.
“Well, Dekeiya has maintained a level of consistency all year,” Mulkey said. “If you look from the beginning of the season, to where we are today, she just does her job. She does her job. If I need her to go inside, she goes inside. If I need her to get an offensive board, she’ll get it. If I need her to hit a big mid-range jumper, she doesn’t hesitate.”
Looking at the starting five alone, each player shoots better than 45 percent from the floor – Morris (45.2), Landrum (47), Cohen (51.4), Cox (21.3) and Brown (66.3).
Now add to that mix Didi Richards and Natalie Chou.
Chou’s wrist injury has limited her minutes recently. The sophomore is now sporting a smaller brace on her left wrist.
In practice on Friday, against a 2-3 zone, Chou hesitated a bit before pulling the trigger and swishing a 3-pointer. Mulkey clapped her hands and told her not to hesitate.
“It’s four weeks now since (Chou’s) surgery,” Mulkey said. “I would imagine each day her confidence grows. But she’s doing reps in practice like the rest of them. There’s only eight, so she’s going to have to help us.”
Richards, as Mulkey put it, hasn’t received the credit she deserves for what she’s done this season. The freshman battles for rebounds, is shooting 47.1. percent from the floor and makes hustle plays that senior Kristy Wallace has to be proud of. Richards’ defense has also grown immensely.
“I think Didi Richards, her activity her quickness, her length, she can guard any perimeter player,” Mulkey said. “She just has an intuition on when to help a post player. She’s just somebody that I’m as confident in her ability as I am Alexis Morris.”
Throw in freshman Moon Ursin to the list, go down the line and look at how the roles of these players have adapted throughout the season. Brown has improved her perimeter defense. Cox has become deadly from the 3-point line to add an extra edge to the high-low sets Baylor likes to run.
Cohen has stepped up her game and her leadership in the fourth quarter in the Big 12 Championship title game was instrumental in Baylor cutting down the nets in Oklahoma City.
Landrum has stepped into the starting lineup without wavering or hesitating. She even played some point guard in the regular season finale against West Virginia, something she hadn’t done since her high school days at La Vega.
Richards and Ursin have each made the most of their minutes – with Ursin’s biggest moment in a 30 minute performance against West Virginia and Richards, especially, what she was able to do as Baylor played six players against Texas for the Big 12 Championship title.
Most recently, it’s been Morris who is now Baylor’s starting point guard after Wallace’s senior season ended the way no one wished or wanted. And Morris left no question or room for speculation about what she brings to this Baylor team as she received all-tournament honors at the Big 12 Championship.
“As I told the kids months ago, bring whatever you need to this team and they’ll adjust and adapt,” Mulkey said. “And we’ve been able to keep on keeping on. And it’s a testament to those kids, it’s a testament to those in the locker room. They’re still talented, the ones that we have. It’s not like we drop off in talent. But two, they expect to win. This program expects to win. That’s why they came here.”