It was all worth it.
Less than an hour after 6th-seed Oregon State ended 2nd-seed Baylor’s season, Dekeiya Cohen sat up from fiddling with her shoes in front of her locker inside Rupp Arena. The senior was composed as she thought about her final season, the fact that her time playing for the Lady Bears hadn’t sunk in yet.
The 6-1 forward started every game she played for Baylor this season after averaging double figure minutes for the first time in her career as a junior. Cohen waited her turn, and when she got her chance this season, she thrived.
“I think I made the most of my opportunity,” Cohen said. “I took on a bigger role than I’ve had in the past. As I look back, I’m happy with how far I came and just what I’ve done this season.”
On the season’s final stat sheet, Cohen averaged 12.2 points, quadruple the amount she averaged her three seasons prior, to go with 6.8 rebounds per game, triple the amount she averaged in her first three years at Baylor. While her numbers are plenty evidence of what Cohen did on the floor for this season’s Lady Bear squad, there are other moments that come to mind that can’t be quantified.
Like when she switched from defending Oklahoma guards on the perimeter to shutting down Sooner forward Vionise Pierre-Louis in the paint when Baylor won in Norman. Or, the pair of offensive rebounds she pulled down against Texas in Austin to help Baylor secure the win and clinch its eighth-straight Big 12 regular season title.
“My proudest moment was probably winning the Big 12 championship just because we fought all year,” Cohen said. “We didn’t have a lot of numbers. Beating a team three times is tough, I think we accepted that challenge and we accepted all the adversity that came our way. We took the Big 12 championship and then the tournament championship as well.”
Game-time grit
Even with the conference record of 18-0, which marked the third time the Lady Bears ran the table in the Big 12 regular season, the road to the conference title wasn’t a cake walk.
Baylor found its shot the final three quarters and used its defense down the stretch to fight from as many as nine down on the road to secure an 11-point victory at West Virginia. A few days later, Baylor pulled away from Oklahoma State in the fourth quarter in Waco. Shortly after there was the contest against Oklahoma inside the Ferrell Center where a Baylor 10-2 run to close the game was crucial to the Lady Bears fending off upset-minded Oklahoma. Then there was the contest against Texas in Austin where Baylor held off a surging Texas in the fourth quarter.
“I feel like we had a great season, we had a great season,” freshman guard Alexis Morris said.
After Baylor clinched the Big 12 Championship title with another close contest against Texas, the Lady Bears routed Grambling and Michigan inside the Ferrell Center before falling to Oregon State in the Sweet 16.
Baylor cut the Beavers’ lead to two with less than a minute to play before an Oregon State 3-pointer with 12.5 seconds to play plunged the dagger into the heart of Baylor’s chances to survive and advance.
“Very tough. It’s not like expected, obviously, but I think we fought hard,” Cohen said. “I think we fought until the end, and that’s all I could really ask for. I know that we all wanted it the same way I want it, even though I was a senior, but we fell a little short. But I’m proud of our overall season.”
Overcomers
The fight didn’t end once the Lady Bears left the court. After Baylor punched its 10th-straight ticket to the Sweet 16 with a win over Michigan inside the Ferrell Center, Kim Mulkey called this season her “roughest, toughest” year away from the court for personal reasons.
It wasn’t just one trying time these players faced throughout the season. There were multiple. And as the Baylor head coach put it once her season ended in Lexington, you think you’re going to get a break, something is going to happen to make all of the bad stuff stop, but it never did. It was one thing after another.
“It started in November with the death of my grandchild,” Mulkey said. “Then it was Trinity Oliver tore her knee up. We only had 10 to begin with. Then we’re stranded on the side of a highway with fog and bus on fire, 3:00 in the morning. Then we come back and Chameka (Scott) dies. It was just something that we had to deal with, and you have to deal with it. You’re human.
I’m so proud of how they dealt with it because they really made coming to work enjoyable. And then you had Cox with the ketoacidosis, didn’t even play in the UCLA game. She’s trying not to go into a coma because of her diabetes, then we find out her sister has diabetes, we have to deal with that. Then we have two families going through marital issues.”
There’s no manual for Mulkey to delve into to find how to deal with everything this women’s basketball program faced this season.
“You deal with it as you would your own family and as a mother and as their coach, and yet we don’t get a break,” Mulkey said. “You’ve just got to keep going to work. And you don’t go to work with this stoic face like, oh, be strong, be brave. You cry with them, you laugh with them, you bring it out of them, and it’s a testament, and I’ve said this many times, to the parenting of these kids, because they do care, they do hurt, they do have feelings. But they just kept playing.”
Motivation
That’s how Lauren Cox described how the Sweet 16 loss will fuel a Baylor team that brings back all but Cohen and the injured Kristy Wallace, who recently underwent surgery on her ACL in Australia.
“We have some good freshmen coming in,” the Baylor forward said. “We’re losing a big part of our team with Dekeiya and Kristy, but we’ll get back and learn from this.”
Morris echoed the sophomore All-American’s sentiments. Plenty of times throughout the season, Morris described how she never runs away from a challenge. She always charges it. Like she did when she defended Texas’ Brooke McCarty or when Morris stepped up into the starting lineup when Wallace went down. Or when she tallied nine points in the final two minutes of the contest against Oregon State.
“It will motivate me because I hate losing,” Morris said. “I hate losing.”
Morris will lead the way for Baylor next season at the point guard position as the Lady Bears lose 25 percent of their scoring with the departures of Wallace and Cohen. Back is the “Double Trouble” All-American tandem of Kalani Brown and Cox. Juicy Landrum will return after a special sophomore campaign as will Natalie Chou. Freshmen Didi Richards and Moon Ursin will also return for Baylor with plenty of game experience, and freshman Trinity Oliver will be recovered from the ACL injury she suffered during the nonconference portion of the season.
“I looked out there on that floor one time, and I didn’t have a senior on the floor,” Mulkey said after the Sweet 16. “I had two freshmen, three sophomores on the floor at one time. And the value of their playing time tonight and throughout the year will make us a better team next year and the year after.”
Take those eight players returning for Baylor and add to them the No. 1 recruiting class in the country and best signing class in program history come to Waco — 6-3 forward Aquira DeCosta, 6-3 forward NaLyssa Smith, 6-3 center Queen Egbo, 5-10 guard Honesty Scott-Grayson and 6-2 forward Caitlin Bickle.
“They’re going to have some great people coming in,” Cohen said. “Most of the team’s coming back. I think they’ll make it far again next year. Yeah, they’ll still be a young team, but we were young this year. We still did a lot. A lot of the young players stepped up, so who is to say these young players can’t step up as well and take them far.”
Because that’s the standard Mulkey has set at Baylor. While other programs celebrate advancing to the Sweet 16, it’s a finish that falls short for this Lady Bear program. And Mulkey isn’t apologizing for that standard. Because without such a standard, things become mediocre.
“Name me another program right now that has that standard around central Texas,” Mulkey said. “Men, women, football, name them. I’m proud of that standard. I don’t like finishing in the Sweet 16 or in the Elite 8, but as I tell you many times, we’re going to keep feeding that monster. If we break through that door, we’ll break through it. If we don’t, we’ll just keep feeding it.”