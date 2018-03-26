Kalani Brown and Lauren Cox received Associated Press All-America second team and honorable mention recognition respectively. It is the first career All-America honor for Cox, the sophomore forward, while it’s the fourth All-America nod of the season and sixth of her career for junior post Brown.
Brown led the Lady Bears to regular season and tournament Big 12 Championships, the NCAA Sweet Sixteen and a 33-2 record. She led Baylor in scoring (20.1), rebounding (10.2), double-doubles (18) and field goal percentage (.650), which ranks second in program history to her own record of .679 established in 2016-17. Her impressive field goal percentage led the Big 12 and ranks fourth nationally this year.
Brown, the unanimous Big 12 Player of the Year, All-Big 12 first team pick and Most Outstanding Player of the Big 12 Championship, has been named to the Sports Illustrated All-America first team, USA Today Sports Women’s Basketball All-America second team and espnW All-America second team. She is one of 15 players on the 2018 National Ballot for the John R. Wooden Award and one of five finalists for the Lisa Leslie Award (nation’s top center).
Cox led the Lady Bears and the Big 12 and ranks 14th nationally in blocked shots (92). She averaged just shy of a double-double with 15.3 points and 9.7 rebounds per contest. Among Big 12 players, Cox ranks third in rebounding (9.7) and defensive rebounds (6.8), fourth in offensive rebounds (2.9) and ninth in scoring (15.3). She blocked a conference-best nine shots at Iowa State.
Cox earned Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year honors and was also named to the All-Big 12 first team and to the Big 12 All-Defensive squad. She is one of five finalists for the Katrina McClain Award (nation’s top power forward).