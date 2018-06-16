Former Baylor guard Natalie Chou is transferring to UCLA where she plans to play her final two seasons of college basketball.
Chou played her first two seasons at Baylor before deciding to transfer. She started the first 21 games of the 2017-18 season before suffering an injury to her non-shooting wrist, which required surgery.
Chou will have to redshirt under NCAA transfer rules during the upcoming season before she regains her eligibility in 2018-19.
“I am excited to join the UCLA Bruin family,” Chou said. “The world class education and the championship legacy at UCLA are unmatched. I am truly blessed to be able to further my education and basketball career at such an amazing university and I’m looking forward to calling Los Angeles home.”
Last year, Chou appeared in 27 games for Baylor, averaging 6.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game.
As a freshman in 2016-17, she led the Lady Bears and ranked sixth in the Big 12 with a 42.3 3-point field goal percentage. She appeared in all 37 games, averaging 4.7 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game off the bench. Chou registered double figures seven times as the Lady Bears reached the Elite Eight.
Chou signed with Baylor out of Plano West High School where she was a McDonald’s All-American and a three-time all-state player.
UCLA coach Cori Close believes Chou can help her squad in numerous ways.
“Natalie is a wonderful addition to our Bruin family,” Close said. “I love her versatility, her ability to shoot the 3, her work ethic and love of the game. But I also love the kind of teammate she is and how much she will add to our culture. Natalie comes with an expectancy to win championships and I love adding her mindset to what we are relentlessly pursuing.”