Kalani Brown was named to the 2017-18 U.S. Basketball Writer’s Women’s All-America second team. The Baylor junior is the only player from the Big 12 to receive USBWA recognition. This is the 6-7 center’s first USWBA All-America nod, her fifth All-America award of the season and seventh All-America honor as a Lady Bear.
Brown has been recognized as a Sports Illustrated All-America first team, USA Today Sports All-America second team, Associated Press All-America second team and espnW All-America second team honoree. She is one of 15 players on the 2018 National Ballot for the John R. Wooden Award and one of five finalists for the Lisa Leslie Award (nation’s top center).