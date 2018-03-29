Four of Baylor women’s basketball’s ‘Fierce Five’ 2018 signing class participated in the McDonald’s All-American game Wednesday night in Atlanta.
They were all on the West Team as the West defeated the East, 82-79. Aquira DeCosta and Honesty Scott-Grayson each earned a spot in the starting lineup. They both pup up six points. Scott-Grayson added five assists and two blocks, while DeCosta racked up 10 rebounds to go with four assists.
Queen Egbo was the second leading scorer for the West with 13 points to go with eight rebounds and five blocks. NaLyssa Smith rounded out the group with a point and four boards.