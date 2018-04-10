A pair of Baylor women’s basketball signees were named to the 2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Basketball Teams on Tuesday morning. Aquira Decosta was selected to the first team, while Queen Egbo was named to the third team.
DeCosta averaged 18.3 points, 13.1 rebounds, 3.0 steals, 2.0 assists and 2.0 blocks per game this season for St. Mary’s High School. The Sacramento, Calif. native was one of five finalists for the Naismith National Girls’ High School Player of the Year and has collected three All-America honors, earning McDonald’s All-America, Naismith Trophy All-America first team and Jordan Brand All-America recognition.
Egbo, a Houston, Texas, native, averaged 17.3 points, 12.4 rebounds, 5.0 blocks and 3.9 steals per contest for Travis High School. The 6-3 center secured two All-America awards, receiving McDonald’s All-America and Jordan Brand All-America accolades. She was also included on the Naismith Trophy Midseason Girls’ Basketball Watch List.
American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Basketball Teams are selected by Jim Halley with input from high school coaches and recruiting experts. Halley covers high school and college sports for USA Today and is also responsible for compiling USA Today’s Super 25 rankings.