For the second year in a row, junior center Kalani Brown was named to the 2018 WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-America Team. She is the only representative from the Big 12.
Thursday’s honor marks the sixth All-America nod this season for Brown and the eighth of her career.
Sophomore Lauren Cox and senior Kristy Wallace received 2018 WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-America honorable mention honors along with 40 other WBCA All-Region honorees. Both are first-time WBCA honorees.
The trio led Baylor to a 33-2 overall record.