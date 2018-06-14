The 'Dallas Wings Experience' is set for Friday, June 22 at 7 p.m. at College Park Center in Arlington as Baylor women's basketball is proud to exclusively offer fans the opportunity to attend a WNBA game and then have a meet and greet with a Lady Bear professional afterward in Texas.
The event includes a game ticket for the Dallas Wings vs. Los Angeles Sparks, t-shirt and meet and greet with Sparks guard and Lady Bear graduate Odyssey Sims. The cost is $15, however the first 50 Baylor women's basketball season ticket holders will be eligible to gain admittance to the experience for free (limit two tickets per account).
To purchase tickets, visit baylorbears.com/tickets and select the promotions link. Enter the promo code, WINGS, to complete your purchase. The registration deadline is Thursday, June 21.