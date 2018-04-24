Baylor women’s basketball has added another piece for the 2018-19 season in graduate transfer Chloe Jackson, a 5-9 guard from LSU.
Jackson, who started all 29 games for the Lady Tigers, led the team in scoring with 18.1 points per game in addition to pulling down an average of 4.7 rebounds per contest. She also had 67 assists and 59 steals.
The Upper Marlboro, Maryland, native was named LSU’s Offensive Player of the Year for the second consecutive season after shooting the highest free throw percentage (77.6 percent) in addition to draining a team-high 26 3-pointers.
She had 15 games this past season with 20 or more points, including a 31-point performance against Alabama in the regular season finale. Jackson was also an All-SEC second team honoree.
Jackson spent two seasons at LSU after transferring from North Carolina State after her freshman season (2014-15). She went to Riverdale Baptist for high school, where she averaged 17.3 points and was named the 19th best guard in the Class of 2014 by ESPNW. She was named the Washington Post’s Girl’s Basketball Player of the Year in addition to garnering Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) High School All-America Honorable Mention honors.
Jackson will earn a business degree from LSU and has one year of eligibility remaining. She will pursue an advanced degree in sports management at Baylor.
Jackson joins the top-ranked recruiting class in the country — forward Caitlin Bickle, forward Aquira DeCosta, forward Queen Egbo, guard Honesty Scott-Grayson and forward NaLyssa Smith. Baylor’s roster will be comprised of two seniors, three juniors, four sophomores and five freshmen in 2018-19.