Kim Mulkey, head coach of the Baylor women’s basketball program, was a finalist for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. However, Mulkey was not announced as a member of the Class of 2018 Saturday afternoon in San Antonio.
Mulkey, the only basketball coach to win national championships as a head coach, assistant coach and player, is second nationally among the winningest active Division I coaches and third all-time in winning percentage, surpassing the late Hall of Fame coach and her mentor Pat Summitt, and owns the top win total in the Big 12 Conference.
This year’s Hall of Fame class includes two-time NBA Champion Ray Allen, four-time NBA All-Star Maurice Cheeks, the only coach in NCAA history to be named Conference Coach of the Year in four different conferences Charles “Lefty” Driesell, seven-time NBA All-Star Grant Hill, 10-time NBA All-Star Jason Kidd, two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash, three-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Smith and four-time WNBA Champion Tina Thompson.
Distinguished committees focused on preserving all areas from the game also selected five directly elected members. They include Charlie Scott from the Veterans Committee, Dino Radja from the International Committee, Ora Mae Washington from the Early African American Pioneers Committee, and Rod Thorn and Rick Welts from the Contributor Committee.