Former Baylor linebacker Taylor Young is getting a tryout at an Arizona Cardinals’ rookie mini-camp this weekend.
After the camp, the Cardinals will decide whether to offer Young a free agent contract.
The 5-8 Young was a four-year starter who put up outstanding numbers throughout his Baylor career as he collected 325 tackles, including 39 for loss and 15½ sacks. As a senior last season, Young made 60 tackles in 11 games but didn’t play in the season finale against TCU after an injury.
After last month’s NFL draft, the Cardinals signed Baylor defensive end K.J. Smith to a free agent contract. Chris Achuff, a defensive line coach at Baylor from 2008-16, was hired as an assistant defensive line coach for the Cardinals in February.