Since the day he began playing football, Taylor Young has always had to disprove critics who labeled him too small to perform.
Despite his 5-8 frame, Young was a second-team MaxPreps All-American linebacker at DeSoto High School in 2012. Overlooked by most Power 5 conference schools, Young started all four seasons at Baylor and became an all-Big 12 linebacker.
Now he’s trying to prove himself all over again to NFL teams.
Young was among 11 Baylor seniors along with graduate transfer quarterback Anu Solomon who performed drills for NFL scouts on Monday’s annual Pro Day. The NFL draft will be April 26-28 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
“I’ve been down and out my whole life,” Young said. “I’ve been the underdog. I just have to go out there and give it my all. That’s pretty much in everything I do. I don’t care if it’s walking my dog, I’m going to do it 100 percent.”
Scouts from 11 NFL teams were on hand, a considerable drop from previous years when the Bears had more potential draft picks following successful seasons.
Though Baylor finished 1-11 last season, the prospective pro players hope some NFL teams will give them a look in training camp next summer.
Young is still undergoing rehabilitation from a torn quadriceps injury that he suffered in the 11th game last season against Iowa State. But he tried out any way on Baylor’s Pro Day and hopes to get some individual workouts with teams in the near future.
“Everybody knows I fight through stuff,” Young said. “I wanted to be out there. I wanted to be with my guys. I’m coming back in two or three weeks and do everything I didn’t do. I’ll do it again when I’m healthy and in a better environment to where I’m not rushed.”
Young put up outstanding numbers throughout his Baylor career as he collected 325 tackles in four seasons, including 39 for loss and 15½ sacks. As a senior last season, Young made 60 tackles in 11 games but didn’t play in the season finale against TCU after his injury.
Young had his knee scoped and has been rehabbing his quadriceps injury for the last few months.
“I’m still in rehab but it’s going great,” Young said. “I still have to take it a day at a time and just get better. The draft is in April. I’ll be all right. I just have to keep getting better.”
Young was joined for the Pro Day workout by defensive linemen K.J. Smith and Brian Nance, and defensive backs Davion Hall, Taion Sells and Chance Waz. Six offensive players from last year’s team participated, including Solomon, linemen Mo Porter, Ish Wilson and Tyrae Simmons and tight ends Ish Wainright and Quan Jones.
Additionally, former Baylor receiver Ish Zamora worked out for scouts after going undrafted last year.
The players performed numerous drills to display their athleticism, including the 40-yard dash, the broad jump, vertical jump, and shuttle runs using cones. Then they separated into position drills.
Jones delivered the best 40-yard dash with a time of 4.62 seconds while Sells had the best broad jump at 10 feet and four inches. Wainright had the best vertical jump at 33 inches.
Like Young, Smith is coming off an injury. Following an all-Big 12 junior year in 2016, Smith played in just one game last season before shin splints and later a stress fracture in his leg sidelined him most of the season.
Smith said he’s recovered from the stress fracture and is ready to see what he can do at the pro level.
“My leg is good,” Smith said. “Unfortunately it took the whole season for it to get better. But as soon as the season was over, I was back up and running and everything. It just took a while.”
Smith petitioned the NCAA for a medical waiver to play next season but was denied. He had already played at Baylor five years as he redshirted in 2013 before seeing his first action the following season.
“I definitely wanted my senior year and I wanted a chance to get another one but it was denied,” Smith said. “My choice was to not go with the appeal. Now I’ll finish my master’s in May and that’s exciting for me. Right now I’m just pursuing my football career and seeing where it takes me.”
Wainright is hoping to follow in former Baylor basketball player Rico Gathers’ footsteps and get drafted as a tight end. Gathers was a sixth-round pick in the 2016 draft by the Dallas Cowboys despite never playing college football.
After four seasons on the Baylor basketball team, Wainright played football for the Bears last season as he finished with four catches for 34 yards and two touchdowns.
“I think it helped because I have some film,” Wainright said. “Some guys went straight from basketball to football with no film. They see that I’m able to block, they see that I’m able to catch. My speed is almost there but it’s not where I want it to be.”
Wainright felt like he performed well for the scouts, especially with his route running and pass catching skills. But he wants to improve his 40-yard dash time of 5.02 seconds. He feels comfortable playing the game after learning a lot of football terminology last season under Baylor coach Matt Rhule.
“Coach Rhule yelled at me so many times about blocking that it started clicking,” Wainright said. “As you can see, the last game of the season, Jordan (Feuerbacher) was hurt and my name was called and I had no missed assignments. So I felt comfortable. I told Coach Rhule and I told Coach (Joey) McGuire, if I had one more year, it would be crazy.”
Besides Smith and Young, offensive tackle Mo Porter might be Baylor’s best NFL prospect from this group of seniors. Porter believes he can play any position on the offensive line including center. He snapped the ball to Solomon during Monday’s pass drills.
“Anu said I did a pretty good job with the snaps,” Porter said. “I haven’t done snaps since probably my sophomore year in high school when they were trying to test me out at center. But I went out there today and did it. I hope the scouts were looking at it, showing that I can be versatile, play tackle, guard, center, whatever they want to put me.”